Arne Slot: Liverpool ran out of energy in Everton win but mentality was strong

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot accepts his side may have struggled physically towards the end of their Merseyside derby win over Everton, but their mentality remained strong.

Having made a habit of scoring late goals to win games in their five previous fixtures, a different kind of character was needed at Anfield as the hosts held on at 2-1 having been ahead at half-time through goals from the excellent Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike.

Idrissa Gueye’s 58th-minute effort changed the dynamic and it was Liverpool who were grateful for the full-time whistle.

“There was tension late on. We needed mentality today in a different fashion maybe than a few times before,” said Slot.

“We already knew it would be a difficult game, let alone if you don’t have proper preparation time. If you play your third game in less than seven days against your rivals you know the second half could be very tough.

“You can see how well we can play if we are fresh – the first 45 minutes we played. The second half was more difficult because of Everton, of course. We ran out of energy a bit but we didn’t run out of mentality.”

Gravenberch continued his rapid upward curve from the start of last season with another man of the match performance, scoring the first with a clever, hooked effort over Jordan Pickford before providing the assist for Ekitike.

“I think for every player it is the same, you need a team around you to show how good you are,” added Slot of his fellow Dutchman, who has been a revelation since being moved to the number six role.

“On the pitch he does like the spotlight. I was planning to take him off after 60 minutes but then we conceded a goal. He has done very well, maybe now he is in the spotlight because of goals and assists.

“Both goals were a similar area that we attacked, first with Ryan and second time with Hugo with the pace these two have.

“First half, it was a joy to watch although we got a bit of a warning just before half-time when they had their first shot on target.

“I think you could see that is the difficult thing with conceding the 2-1 if you’re 2-0 up because then you’re a bit in doubt.

“Normally we are not in doubt and keep attacking, but we had better chances to score the third than they did to score a second.”

Everton boss David Moyes equalled Sir Bobby Robson’s record of not winning at Anfield in 23 visits and was frustrated his side did not give themselves a chance of ending that run.

“I think we made it really difficult by our first-half performance. I think we didn’t do enough,” he said.

“Liverpool’s finishing was clinical, technically the first goal was excellent. Our second-half performance was more like what I hoped it would be.

“At the moment I am more disappointed by the start. It wasn’t the plan. This is Liverpool’s third game in seven days and we had an opportunity.

“I will look at the start myself and if we should have done something better. It was a bit more like Everton in the second half. We just gave ourselves a task too far.”