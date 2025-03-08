Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Arne Slot considers rotation
Liverpool have the chance to increase their lead to 16 points in what is their only Premier League match this month
Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League as the leaders look to increase their advantage to 16 points against the division’s bottom-side.
Arne Slot’s side rode their luck and relied on the brilliance of goalkeeper Alisson Becker to secure a 1-0 away win at Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, with the all important return leg against the French champions taking place at Anfield on Tuesday.
But the Liverpool head coach has insisted that the visit of the Premier League strugglers Southampton is as much of a “final” as the second leg with PSG, with next weekend’s Carabao Cup final showpiece against Newcastle also on the horizon.
This is Liverpool’s only Premier League match in March, while Southampton desperately need their slim hopes of avoiding relegation alive. But the Saints have only won once this season and are 13 points adrift of safety. "It's never mission impossible,” said Southampton boss Ivan Juric.
Arne Slot responds to Darwin Nunez performance against PSG
Liverpool manager Arne Slot hailed an improved performance from Darwin Nunez as the Uruguayan bounced back from his recent poor form against Paris Saint-Germain.
Slot had been critical of Nunez in recent weeks, with the striker short of goals and struggling to show the sort of attitude that the Liverpool manager desires from his players. But the Dutchman was pleased to see his bench make an impact as he praised both Nunez and Harvey Elliott.
“A big moment for [Harvey Elliott],” Slot said. “He is in competition for players that I hardly take off. So, he has to do it with limited playing time but he just keeps on going," Slot said.
"But it wasn't only Harvey, it was also the one who assisted, Darwin, who came from a difficult two games but was absolutely there again tonight because from the moment he came in we were more of a threat than before.”
After Alisson’s Liverpool heroics, Virgil van Dijk pinpoints what was missing
Virgil van Dijk has warned Liverpool's Champions League suffering is not yet over after coming through a gruelling examination against Paris St Germain in the Parc des Princes.
Having been totally dominated for 87 minutes substitute Harvey Elliott scored with his first touch - and his team's first shot on target - to snatch a barely-believable 1-0 victory in their Champions League last-16 first leg.
"I think you could see, it was not the usual game we like to play,” Van Dijk said. "We don't want to be playing this way because everyone who plays football wants to have the ball a lot and wants to be dominating opponents.
"But we played against a team with a lot of quality, world-class quality, and they made it very difficult for everyone in the world so far and they made it difficult for us but we found a way and we have to try to finish it off next week."
‘Best in the world’: All nine Alisson Becker saves ranked
Well it’s been quite the week for Liverpool already.
Arne Slot said Alisson Becker proved he is “the best in the world”. Jamie Carragher called it “the best performance of his career”. Thierry Henry called him “magnificent”. Speaking to French publication Le Parisien, Brest manager Eric Roy likened him to Jesus (steady on, Eric). Alisson didn’t go that far but the Liverpool goalkeeper acknowledged that it was the “performance of my life”.
Liverpool pinched a remarkable 1-0 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and at the heart of the victory was an inspired Brazilian who wouldn’t be beaten. Alisson’s nine saves were the most by any Liverpool goalkeeper in a Champions League match since records began 22 years ago.
Here, we break down a goalkeeping masterclass and rank his work from ninth to best, from simple stops to spectacular saves:
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Nunez
Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Fernandes, Downes, Ugochukwu, Sulemana; Onuachu
What is the Southampton team news?
Capped England defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is back in contention after returning from injury while Jan Bednarek is also fit after missing the defeat at Chelsea. Lesley Ugochukwu may also return to the line-up after being ineligible against Chelsea.
What is the Liverpool team news?
Cody Gakpo remains a doubt for Liverpool due to an ankle issue and will be assessed. While Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez remain out, Arne Slot may choose to rotate ahead of the Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.
Good afternoon
It’s one of those rare occasions in the Premier League where top meets bottom - and today’s clash between Liverpool and Southampton surely features one of the biggest gaps in the division’s history.
Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top, while Southampton are 13 points adrift of safety at the bottom. The Reds have 67 points and have lost just once all season, while Southampton have just 9 points and have won just twice all season.
We’ll have all the build-up and team news before kick-off at 3pm.
