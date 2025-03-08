Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Arne Slot considers rotation

I will only rotate if best for team, Southampton most important game - Slot

Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League as the leaders look to increase their advantage to 16 points against the division’s bottom-side.

Arne Slot’s side rode their luck and relied on the brilliance of goalkeeper Alisson Becker to secure a 1-0 away win at Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, with the all important return leg against the French champions taking place at Anfield on Tuesday.

But the Liverpool head coach has insisted that the visit of the Premier League strugglers Southampton is as much of a “final” as the second leg with PSG, with next weekend’s Carabao Cup final showpiece against Newcastle also on the horizon.

This is Liverpool’s only Premier League match in March, while Southampton desperately need their slim hopes of avoiding relegation alive. But the Saints have only won once this season and are 13 points adrift of safety. "It's never mission impossible,” said Southampton boss Ivan Juric.

Follow all the team news and updates below as Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League