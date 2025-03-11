Liverpool vs PSG LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates from blockbuster second leg at Anfield
The Reds take a 1-0 lead back to Anfield but still face a huge test against the French champions
Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain meet again with the Reds taking a 1-0 lead back to Anfield for tonight’s Champions League last-16 second leg.
A classic smash-and-grab from the Premier League leaders, made possible by an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott’s late winner, means Arne Slot’s side will progress to the quarter-finals as long as they avoid defeat to the French champions.
But Luis Enrique’s team dominated the first leg in Paris and Liverpool know they cannot rely on Alisson’s saves alone against a hugely dangerous opponent, with winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set to carry more of his threatening menace in PSG’s attack.
Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield in 19 games, having taken another step closer to the Premier League title with a 3-1 win over Southampton at the weekend. The Reds also have Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle to consider - but for now all their focus is on PSG.
Follow live updates from the Champions League last-16 second leg tie, below.
2ND HALF - Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
45min: We are back underway at Anfield!
Luis Diaz bombs straight into the corner and is taken down by Marquinhos, who is booked for his troubles and will miss the next match.
The scores around the grounds...
There is plenty more Champions League action on tonight.
One match has already concluded: Barcelona progress to the next round after downing Porto 3-1 (4-1agg).
Here are the other halftime scores:
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich (0-3 Agg)
Inter Milan 1-1 Feyenoord (3-1 Agg)
A look at the numbers
The stats told the whole story last time out, as Liverpool won 0-1 with less than 30% possession and two shots, but what’s tonight’s tale of the tape?
Liverpool lead the possession tonight with 53.4%. Their four corners have all come to nought, as have PSG’s three.
Of the hosts’ 10 shots, just one has been on target, whereas PSG have forced three saves from Allison from their seven attempts.
Liverpool have conceded five fouls - PSG have conceded none.
And of course, the one key stat: PSG have scored one goal. Liverpool have scored none. That is the difference maker!
HALFTIME - Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
That will do it for the first 45 - what a half of football!
Dembele’s clumsy opener is all that separates us on the night, but the aggregate score of course remains tied.
More goals will have to come in the second half, or we will face the dreaded penalty shootout!
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
45min: Szoboslai goes down in the box to agonised screams from the Kop End.
The referee puts his whistle to his lips but thinks better of it and play continues.
Fabian Ruiz had attempted a tackle and, while it was a touch clumsy, Szoboslai went down laughably easily. Nothing in it.
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
43mins: Mac Allister gets gymnastic as his shot is blocked at the point of origin.
A defender’s outstretched foot stops his boot and sends the World Cup winner somersaulting.
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
40min: Only five minutes left in the half now and somehow neither side seems to be running out of steam.
It has been end-to-end, full-throttle football throughout the first half, and it is hard to believe we have only seen one goal.
Dembele becomes the latest to curl one agonisingly close to the far corner.
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
34min: Slot is looking quite red in the face in his technical area.
He won’t be used to watching his Liverpool side go behind, and he does not seem to be enjoying the show as PSG bomb forward again and Kvaratskhelia’s shot misses by a matter of centimetres.
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
31min: It is wasteful from Dembele, who is clean through on goal and takes a heavy touch which is far too easy for Allison to collect.
That could quite easily have been 0-2. Nervous times for both sides.
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg)
29mins: Donnarumma claims another brace of crosses.
It’ll be tricky to get any ball over the keeper, who stands 6ft5 and has the wingspan to match.
