Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live: Alisson in line for Reds return ahead of Premier League clash
Forest were the only team to beat Liverpool at Anfield during their title-winning campaign last term
Liverpool will strive to nip the prospect of another losing streak in the bud as they play host to struggling Nottingham Forest at Anfield.
Off the back of their deflating defeat at Manchester City - a seventh loss in eight on English soil - the Reds return from the international break nursing two new injuries, with Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley out for the next few games.
However, Arne Slot is boosted by the return of number one Alisson after two months out, who is expected to start in between the sticks for the test of Sean Dyche’s side.
Forest are languishing in the relegation zone on just nine points after a tumultuous start to the 2025/26 season, but Dyche will take inspiration from last season’s overachievers, who were the only team to beat Liverpool at Anfield during their title-winning campaign.
Follow all the action from Anfield in our live blog below:
Alisson return comes at price for Liverpool as Arne Slot reveals double injury blow
Liverpool have been hit with a double injury blow with Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley both out for the next few games.
And manager Arne Slot is without a specialist right-back as both Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are likely to be sidelined for at least three weeks and seven games.
The £100m man Wirtz, who is yet to get a Premier League goal or assist for Liverpool, has had another setback in his difficult start to life at Anfield.
But goalkeeper Alisson is fit again and Slot has confirmed he is set to start against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, meaning Giorgi Mamardashvili would drop to the bench despite saving a penalty from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in his last match.
Can Nottingham Forest repeat the trick?
Nottingham Forest were the only team to beat Liverpool at Anfield last season, which was also the only game in which they failed to score. The Reds have lost at home to Manchester United this season - while their scoring run in the top-flight came to an end in their 3-0 defeat at Man City.
Nottingham Forest have not won back-to-back games at Anfield since 1963.
What is the Nottingham Forest team news?
Chris Wood is still unavailable while Ola Aina and Oleksandr Zinchenko. But Callum Hudson-Odoi is making progross and could be in the squad.
What is the Liverpool team news?
Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz both picked up muscle injuries during the international break and have joined Jeremie Frimpong on the sidelines. But Alisson could return to the squad.
Good afternoon
Liverpool host Nottingham Forest as the Premier League returns to action at Anfield. The Reds will be looking to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat at Manchester City before the international break but will be dealing with fresh injury problems, while Nottingham Forest are aiming to build on their win against Leeds.
