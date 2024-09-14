Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Result and final score as Hudson-Odoi goal causes huge upset at Anfield
Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Hudson-Odoi stuns Anfield as visitors end Arne Slot’s perfect start
A superb second-half goal from substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Nottingham Forest the biggest surprise win of the Premier League season so far as they beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield.
The home side dominated the opening half and Luis Diaz hit a post in the 17th minute, but too often the Liverpool attackers found themselves on different wavelengths, and much of their play lacked their usual fluidity as chances went begging.
Their wastefulness was punished in the 72nd minute as Anthony Elanga found his fellow substitute Hudson-Odoi with a brilliant crossfield ball, and the 23-year-old winger cut inside before curling a tremendous effort past goalkeeper Alisson.
Having convincingly won all of their opening three league games under Arne Slot without conceding a goal, Liverpool looked short of ideas as they sought to come back. A Virgil van Dijk header from a corner that flew over was the closest they came to an equaliser.
Arne Slot receives first unwanted lesson as Liverpool fail to find familiar Klopp-era trait
A historic occasion on Merseyside, just not the sort Arne Slot could celebrate. On a day when he could have become the first Liverpool manager ever to begin their reign with four wins, each garnished with a clean sheet, Nottingham Forest instead celebrated the victory that had eluded them at Anfield since 1969.
Callum Hudson-Odoi delivered a result that even Brian Clough’s European Cup-winning teams could not muster. As Liverpool paid tribute to Ron Yeats, after one of their greatest captains died at 86, Forest tasted victory at Anfield for the first time since beating a side that included the fearsome defender.
For Slot, though, there was the kind of rarity he must hope does not become a regularity. Jurgen Klopp only lost one league game at Anfield in each of his final two seasons in charge, none in the year before that. Slot has now been beaten at the second attempt.
More worryingly, perhaps, Nuno Espirito Santo may have found a blueprint to play against the Dutchman’s side. If one explanation is simply that Liverpool were poor, sluggish when they needed to be sharp with distinctly below-par performances from Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, a reason why they were a shadow of the side who cruised to victory over Manchester United lay in Forest’s tactics.
Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Hudson-Odoi’s stunner late on seals first defeat for Reds’ new boss
Some 55 years after their last league win at Anfield, Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool by claiming all three points with a classic counter-attacking 1-0 victory. Nuno's side hung tough for the first hour - with Diaz striking their post and Sels making a couple of smart saves - before introducing Elanga and Hudson-Odoi as substitutes to turn the game on its head. The former played the latter through to beat Alisson will a composed finish of the highest quality, and lacklustre Liverpool could not produce a late response. Despite having a final xG of 0.87 to Forest's 0.6, the hosts see their unbeaten streak ended, and Slot suffers his first defeat as head coach. Meanwhile, Nuno can celebrate a tactical masterclass with his troops, who have accrued eight points from a possible 12 so far. Forest will try to build on this success when they visit Brighton next Sunday, while Liverpool have no time to feel sorry for themselves: they visit opening Champions League opponents Milan at San Siro, before hosting Bournemouth next weekend. That's all from today's live coverage, so thank you for joining us and gooodbye!
FULL-TIME: LIVERPOOL 0-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Thoroughly frustrated by his team's situation, Alexander-Arnold picks up the eighth booking of a highly competitive contest.
It's a clear and obvious booking for Elanga, as he halts Liverpool's counter-attack with a cynical foul near the halfway line.
There will be at least five minutes added for stoppages, so can Liverpool use them to find a last-gasp leveller? They've lost momentum since Forest went in front, but there will surely be one more good chance.
CLOSE! After Murillo blocks away Szoboszlai's thunderous 15-yard strike, a corner delivered from the right is then headed over Forest's crossbar by Van Dijk! It was great defending in the first instance, and the away side are so close to seeing out a famous victory.
SAVE! Alisson keeps Liverpool in it! A long ball up from the back, flicked on by Jota Silva, suddenly sees Elanga scampering clear on the break. However, his well-struck effort from the edge of the area is parried away by the hosts' goalkeeper! Then, Tsimikas eases Elanga off the ball when it looks like he could turn home the rebound!
Yellow Card Dominik Szoboszlai
Finally, Wood is withdrawn, and Jota Silva will be his replacement for the game's closing minutes.
