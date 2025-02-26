Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from crucial clash at Anfield
Arne Slot’s side are looking to maintain – or even extend – their 11-point lead at the top
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Liverpool take on Newcastle in the Premier League tonight, with the league leaders looking to keep up their 11-point lead at the top of the table.
The Reds’ convincing 2-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend means that they are another step closer to a 20th top-flight title, and tonight they face one of their toughest remaining games as they take on the Magpies at Anfield.
Eddie Howe’s side stayed on course for the Champions League places with a dramatic 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest last week, and they sit in fifth ahead of kick-off, level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City.
Both sides will likely have an eye on March’s Carabao Cup final as they face off for the penultimate time this season, and this is a game that promises fireworks after the 3-3 draw at St. James’ Park in December.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from Anfield here:
Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE
Liverpool face Newcastle in the Premier League tonight, with the hosts looking to maintain their 11-point lead at the top of the table.
Arne Slot’s side eased to an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City last week to take a huge step closer to a 20th top-flight title, and tonight they face one of the most difficult tests from their remaining games as they welcome Newcastle to Anfield.
Eddie Howe’s side earned a dramatic 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest last week, and they come into the game firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification, in fifth place and level on points with City in fourth.
These two sides played out one of the games of the season in a 3-3 draw at St. James’ Park in December, though a repeat of that result favours one side far more than the other tonight.
Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s match between Liverpool and Newcastle in the Premier League.
Leaders Liverpool managed to open up an 11-point gap at the top last week, and tonight they face a Newcastle side who are chasing Champions League qualification.
We’ll have all the latest updates, team news and build-up right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments