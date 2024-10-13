Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Match ends, Liverpool Women 1, Manchester City Women 2.
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 1, Manchester City Women 2.
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jenna Clark.
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Delay in match because of an injury Mia Enderby (Liverpool Women).
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Goal! Liverpool Women 1, Manchester City Women 2. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Laia Aleixandri.
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Attempt blocked. Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Attempt missed. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
