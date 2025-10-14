Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool will look to bounce back from three consecutive defeats when they host Manchester United after the international break.

The Premier League champions were stunned by Chelsea’s last-minute winner at Stamford Bridge to round off a miserable week for Arne Slot that also included defeats at Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

Big-money signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have yet to click in a new-look attack, while Liverpool have also looked disjointed in defence and have not kept a clean sheet in their last six games.

The arrival of rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday is a chance to get back on track but the Reds have picked up a few injury concerns over the international period.

Ryan Gravenberch

The influential midfielder is set to be assessed after being withdrawn at half-time of the Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Finland on Sunday. Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman said Gravenberch felt “discomfort” in his hamstring.

“Ryan indicated he was experiencing some minor hamstring discomfort,” said Koeman, as reported by the Athletic. “We obviously didn’t take any risks with that.”

open image in gallery Gravenberch was withdrawn at half-time against Finland after playing the full match in the 4-0 win over Malta ( REUTERS )

Ibrahima Konate

The centre-back limped off the defeat at Stamford Bridge after feeling something in his quad, with the injury also forcing Konate to withdraw from France’s squad on Saturday. He played no part in the 2-2 draw away to Iceland on Monday evening.

A statement from the France team said: “Having injured his right quadricep during his last match with Liverpool, Konate has followed a treatment and protocol since his arrival this Monday. However, he will not be able to take his place against Iceland.”

open image in gallery Konate joined up with the France squad but later withdrew from selection ( AFP via Getty Images )

Alisson

The goalkeeper missed the defeat at Chelsea after injuring his hamstring in the Champions League defeat at Galatasaray. Alisson subsequently did not travel with Brazil over the international break, and he is expected to miss the game against Manchester United.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to remain in goal, with Arne Slot admitting before the international break that Alisson was unlikely to return in time to face United at Anfield. :I would be surprised if he will be there for the first game after the international break,” Slot said.

open image in gallery Alisson injured his hamstring in the 1-0 defeat in Istanbul ( AFP via Getty Images )

Waturu Endo

The midfielder dropped out of the Japan squad at the last minute after picking up a knock in the defeat at Chelsea. He did not travel over the international break in order to recovery, but it is unclear if he will be available this weekend.