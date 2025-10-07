Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool’s faltering title defence – capped by a third straight defeat and a dramatic late winner from Chelsea at the weekend – has sparked fierce debate among readers about what’s gone wrong at Anfield.

Many agreed with our chief football writer Miguel Delaney’s assessment that Arne Slot’s side look unbalanced and disconnected, with several pointing to a lack of identity since Jürgen Klopp’s departure.

Some criticised Slot’s team selections, saying Konaté should be dropped and that the midfield lacks strength and tempo.

Others felt Mohamed Salah, once untouchable, no longer suits the new system – though a few argued he remains Liverpool’s only genuine match-winner.

Several commenters suggested the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold has disrupted both creativity and defensive stability, while others questioned whether big-money signings such as Wirtz, Isak and Kirkez were ready for the pace and intensity of the Premier League.

Comparisons were drawn to Manchester United’s post-Ferguson struggles, with fears Liverpool could suffer a similar decline.

A handful of readers cautioned against overreactions so early in the season, but most shared a sense that Slot’s cautious, possession-based style risks eroding the intensity that defined Klopp’s era and could open the door for Arsenal to finally take the title.

Here’s what you had to say:

Konate out, Salah sacrificed

It's pretty obvious where the problems are. Konaté out, Gravenberch in his place. Mac Allister needs more time to get fit again. Florian needs to build up strength and stamina and be a bit faster with his passing. Up front, Salah is now not the right player for the new strike force. He has always been number one, but if you want Isak and Ekitike to flourish, it will have to be at the expense of Salah.

Kazmania

Liverpool miss TAA’s goals and defence

I personally think Liverpool do miss Trent Alexander-Arnold for both his goals and defence. He might also be regretting going to Real Madrid because he isn't getting enough game time. Salah and Isak are not in sync yet. I hope once they start scoring more goals, maybe things will be different.

Mambo64

Grand plan sinking fast

Heads gone. Grand plan to buy the next title is sinking fast, as it turns out that Florian Wirtz is the latest Bundesliga great to struggle in the Premier League. Early days yet for Isak – not match fit but doesn’t look like a £130 million player at the moment. Kirkez is struggling to look half the player Robertson used to be, and the Scot looks like he’s lost two yards of pace compared to last season. Fat new deal Salah is barely making an impression on games and is off to AFCON in December, so unlikely to have a stellar season in my opinion.

CanPeopleReallyBeThisStupid

Disjointed and unbalanced

The whole side looks disjointed and unbalanced. They give the ball away needlessly time after time. It takes far too long to get the ball forward, allowing the opposition to regroup and get 11 men behind the ball. Salah has not only lost half a yard but also a bit of confidence. Slot has to sort it out. We are in a crisis – only second in the league.

John Amiri

Not firing, but not far off

While LFC aren't really firing, their Opta xG was over double Chelsea's. Of course, that doesn’t get points, but while the media are raving over Chelsea, LFC aren’t too far off the pace. It just feels that way given the high standards of recent years.

JerryMyer

Replacing Klopp was never going to be easy

It was never going to be easy to replace Klopp, and Liverpool over time will suffer the same problem as United after Sir Alex retired. Time will tell.

davcon

Losing Klopp’s culture

Liverpool are beginning to look like many other sides who value keeping the ball over taking a few risks and attacking more. Slot will slowly dismantle Klopp’s style and culture to Liverpool's detriment.

EssBes

Only Salah has flair

Liverpool have been fine and have won more than they’ve lost with Salah, who has often been the match-winner. Now Slot decides to just throw money and changes at the team – it seems that it’s not his fault?

Liverpool have a problem. The only person with flair among the midfield and front players is Salah. There are no game winners other than him, and no one to carry and pass the ball up front. Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota are no longer there, and Harvey Elliott – the other one showing promise – is also now unavailable.

Gakpo, with four assists all of last season and two so far this one, should not be in the side. Sure, he’s scored some good goals, but missed a lot too. Very selfish player and only there because he’s Slot’s countryman.

We will see, but I doubt there will be any silverware in the Liverpool cupboard this season. As has been said for decades: “The team that controls the midfield controls the game.”

EagleEye

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

