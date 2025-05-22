Liverpool fans urged to leave the flares at home ahead of victory parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool FC fans have been urged to celebrate the team’s Premier League victory responsibly, without pyrotechnics and flares, during the team's bus parade next week.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend the city-wide celebration on Monday. However, the city and club officials highlighted safety concerns following incidents during last month's title win celebrations, where 50 burn injuries, including one to a three-year-old child, were reported outside Anfield.

In partnership with Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council, and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital – where several young fans were treated for burns last month – the club is emphasising the importance of protecting children from pyrotechnics.

The 2022 victory parade, celebrating the FA Cup and Carabao Cup wins, saw 84 reported injuries, many burn-related, with 12 individuals requiring hospital treatment. Liverpool FC is determined to ensure this year's celebrations are safe and enjoyable for all.

open image in gallery Liverpool's players on board a parade bus after winning the UEFA Champions League, June 2019, Liverpool ( Getty Images )

Nathan Askew, chief nurse at the hospital trust, said: “We know that Monday will be a fantastic day for all Liverpool fans, but over the past few years we have seen several children and young people who have needed hospital treatment after using pyrotechnics or flares.

“Pyrotechnics and flares can cause serious injuries to children, including severe burns, breathing problems and damage to lungs, ears and eyes.”

Pyrotechnics often come with “safety distance” information, warning they should not be used in crowded spaces, and burn at high temperatures, as well as producing smoke which can exacerbate respiratory conditions and cause irritation to eyes.

But the phrase “no pyro, no party” is often used by football fans when describing celebrations.

Director of public health at Liverpool City Council and lifelong Liverpool fan Matt Ashton said: “This parade is about celebration and joy — and bringing dangerous items like flares and smoke bombs only puts yourself and fellow fans at risk.”

Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Chris Barnes, who is silver commander for the parade, said there had been an increase in the use of pyrotechnics, including flares, smoke bombs and fireworks, both inside and outside football grounds.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah, left, and Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, right, (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

He said: “While recognising that some supporters feel they can add to the atmosphere of the occasion, this is a real concern and we fully support the club and our partners in working to eradicate this dangerous and reckless practice and would ask that supporters work with us, not only at the victory parade but at the final LFC game of the season at Anfield on Sunday.

“It’s also worth remembering that the parade will have its own professionally organised special effects, including confetti canons and fireworks, which will be adding to the fantastic atmosphere on the day in a safe and controlled manner.”

The parade will start at 2.30pm on the bank holiday and travel a 15km route before driving along The Strand to finish.

Paul Cuttill, vice president of stadium operations for Liverpool FC, said: “All of us here at the club want a safe parade that everyone can enjoy and be able to see the joy on the faces of the fans as the victory bus makes its way across the city.

“Let’s make this a day to remember for everyone involved.”

Further discouragement for any fans planning to use pyrotechnics has come in the form of a viral social media post – which claimed an Everton fan had repackaged 10,000 blue flares with red packaging to sell to unsuspecting supporters.