Arne Slot dismisses Everton complaints after controversial end to Merseyside derby

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has rejected Everton’s complaints over a lack of stoppage time in Saturday’s Merseyside derby, insisting “time-wasting is not what we do”.

The Everton manager David Moyes expressed frustration that only three minutes were added on at Anfield, calling the lack of stoppage time “strange”, while Jack Grealish said, “Three minutes and one second... I’ve never seen that in the Premier League in the last two or three years”.

Liverpool won 2-1 to extend their winning start to the Premier League season and Slot said the amount of time added on was “correct”. The Dutch coach added that while other teams are guilty of time-wasting, the same cannot be said of the Premier League champions.

"A lot has been said about the added time against Everton but I would have loved to play on three or four seconds more because we were in a five-v-two situation at that moment," Slot told Liverpool’s website.

"Now that tells you, I think, all about the mentality we have, always wanting to score a goal. The three minutes were completely correct, by the way, because there were only three moments where a substitution was made.

"There was no time-wasting because that’s not what we do ... and there was no treatment of injuries, one goal scored [in the second half].

“Then you come to three [minutes]. Where in many other games when we need a goal, there’s a lot, a lot, a lot of time-wasting going on, I can tell you.”

Liverpool host Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening and Slot has said that he will rotate his team, confirming that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, among others, are set to be rested.