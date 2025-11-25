Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has revealed that "honest" discussions have taken place among the squad following a string of dismal performances, including Saturday's humiliating 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Netherlands international admitted the Forest loss left players feeling "embarrassed", prompting captain Virgil van Dijk to demand greater personal accountability from individuals.

This comes after the centre-back previously convened a formal players’ meeting a month ago following a home defeat to Manchester United.

However, despite the club enduring an eighth loss in 11 matches, Gakpo confirmed there has been no such formal gathering this time around.

“After the game on Saturday it was a kind of embarrassment because we lost 3-0 at home in front of our own fans, which is not good,” said the Dutchman, who will face former club PSV Eindhoven for the second successive season in the Champions League.

“In the days after that, we were, I don’t want to say angry, but we tried to speak together and be honest with each other what we have to do to perform better on the pitch.

“Everybody is aware we have to take responsibility on and off the pitch. This was a conversation you have with a team-mate.

open image in gallery Gakpo called the Forest defeat an ‘embarrassment’ ( Getty Images )

“It wasn’t really a ‘meeting’ meeting but we are aware we have to take responsibility, that we have to do better with certain things on the pitch. That’s what we spoke about.

“We are honest because otherwise there’s no point in speaking. We also know we have to stick together and that’s what we will try to do again to put in good performances and get wins.

“The coach takes responsibility but the players have a big responsibility to ourselves and the manager and the fans.

“We know what we can do but we aren’t letting it be seen.”

PSV coach Peter Bosz could make life even more difficult for Liverpool, and head coach Arne Slot in particular, on Wednesday but he said he was not feeling sorry for his compatriot.

“No. He’s a great trainer, he has so much quality, he will turn it around. I don’t doubt it will happen,” he said.

“I know he is going to be able to deal with this and get out of it.”

Asked whether it was a good time to play Liverpool he added: “I haven’t got a crystal ball. I’d rather play against a team that is not in form than one which is.”