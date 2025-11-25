Jamie Carragher: ‘I only ever hear Mohamed Salah when he’s man of the match or needs a new contract’
Virgil van Dijk called Liverpool a ‘mess’ after their defeat to Nottingham Forest and Carragher wants Salah to show the same urgency
Jamie Carragher has called on Mohamed Salah to follow Virgil van Dijk’s lead and speak out on Liverpool’s dismal run of form.
Liverpool have lost six of their last seven games in the Premier League and Van Dijk said the champions are in a “mess” after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.
Van Dijk urged his team-mates to be “angry”, describing their performances as “unacceptable”, and Carragher said other players in the changing room have to show the same urgency.
He called Salah to demand more of his team-mates in public and said the forward was happy to do interviews last season when he wanted a new contract, questioning why he is not doing so now.
“I must say on the back of all these Liverpool defeats, it's always Virgil van Dijk who comes out,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.
“The captain should do that but there should be other players in that dressing room coming out and speaking for the club.
“A year ago, Mo Salah wasn't shy in coming out and speaking about his own situation, about the club not offering him a contract.
“I only ever hear Salah speak when he gets man of the match or he needs a new contract.
“I'd like to see Mo Salah come out as one of the leaders, one of the legends of Liverpool, come out and speak for the team. It shouldn't always be the captain.”
Last November, Salah told reporters after scoring two goals in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Southampton that he was “probably more out than in” as he entered the final months of his contract and said he had yet to receive the honour.
Carragher criticised Salah after those comments, calling him “selfish”, but the Egyptian was rewarded with a new deal after leading the Reds to the Premier League title last season.
