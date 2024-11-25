Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah plundered another two goals as his side went eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a 3-2 win at Southampton, but the Egyptian followed it up by giving fans a disappointing update on his contract situation.

Along with captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, top scorer Salah’s deal expires in the summer and there has been no update - from the club or any of the players - suggesting a renewal is close.

Indeed, following his match-winning brace on the south coast, Salah spoke to reporters outside St. Mary’s to reveal he has yet to get “any offers” from the Merseyside club to extend his stay beyond 2025.

“We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club,” Salah said. “I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

Probed on whether that lack of movement disappointed him, he responded: “Of course, yeah. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

Salah’s pair of goals against Saints takes him to ten for the Premier League season, second only to Erling Haaland in that regard, while across all competitions this term he has 22 goals or assists in 18 appearances, highlighting his consistency as well as the generally outrageous high level of form.

His age of 32 has formed part of the discussion outside the club in terms of whether Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and other club officials would want a long-term extension for the highest earner at Anfield, though from a physical and technical perspective, Salah appears largely unaffected by his advancing years.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well,” he added.

Liverpool face reigning champions and second-place Manchester City next weekend in a crunch match for the title fight, after also playing Real Madrid in Europe in midweek.