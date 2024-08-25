Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and reaction after Mohamed Salah strikes to seal victory
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford: Goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah secured victory in Arne Slot’s first game at Anfield
Liverpool made it two Premier League wins from two as Arne Slot enjoyed an excellent 2-0 win in his Anfield housewarming.
A fine counter-attacking goal from Luis Diaz and typically cool finish from Mohamed Salah sunk Brentford as Slot’s side again produced a composed performance to build on last week’s success against Ipswich. The Dutch manager had stuck largely with a settled side and there were signs again of a team beginning to find their groove, the hosts building into the game and producing a string of second-half chances that, on another day, might have led to more goals.
The visitors’ hunt for a goal at Anfield continues despite plenty of bright periods in the encounter. But with Ivan Toney again left out as the striker negotiates a move to Saudi Arabia, Brentford lacked the cut and thrust required to regularly test Alisson. It left Slot able to soak up the atmosphere as the Kop serenaded the new Liverpool boss, content with another three points to keep pace with Brighton, Arsenal and Manchester City after the opening two weekends of the season.
An undemonstrative man stood with his hands in his pockets. Now and again, he conveyed instructions, but in an unflashy manner. There were no animated gestures, no fist pumps, no sprints along the touchline. The fourth official was not harangued, which is presumably how he prefers it. The Arne Slot reign began at Anfield and if so far he is defined by who he is not, it is in part because Jurgen Klopp, literally and metaphorically, was such a colossal figure. But the initial impression is that there is life after Klopp.
Arne Slot speaks to Sky Sports after a win in his first Premier League game at Anfield
“Our defensive performance today was really good. The only two chances we conceded were out of set pieces, but we controlled their counter-attacks, we controlled the build-up.
“Ideally, you’d see the same in the first half as in the second half, but I think we positioned ourselves well. In the first half, there’s more energy in the other team than in the second half, but if you keep on insisting in what you do, and the execution becomes better, then eventually the gaps open up. In the end, you could see Brentford didn’t have the legs to defend us.
“Trent has many, many qualities, and one of them is his crosses from the side. If we only play him in midfield, he can only pass the ball - which he can do quite well. But I also want him in dangerous positions around the goal and in crossing positions. He has a lot of freedom to position himself and the rest react to it.”
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
That’s 100 Premier League games at Anfield for Virgil van Dijk in a Liverpool shirt, and he’s grabbed by Sky Sports for a chat.
“We all defend together. The hard work we put in, I think you saw when they were on the counter-attack how quickly we got behind the ball. It’s a good start and something to build on.
“[Arne Slot] has a certain way of playing out from the back. We work a lot on so many things, and you see a lot of patterns with and without the ball that give a lot of confidence and structure to the team. I wouldn’t say we have to forget about the Jurgen period, but that’s the past - we had an amazing time, and it’s time to focus on the new boss hopefully being successful and not comparing.”
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
The intensity will ratchet up for Liverpool next week with a trip to Old Trafford next on the docket, but it’s a very solid start to life under Arne Slot. You would think that encounter with Manchester United will test a different side to Slot’s management, though.
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
Liverpool join Arsenal, Manchester City and Brighton in making it two wins from two, too good, in the end, for Brentford as Arne Slot’s home debut goes exactly to plan. A brilliant counter-attacking goal in the first half set them on their way and Mohamed Salah made certain of victory with a composed second half finish.
Slot, as promised, eschews anything performative at full time, merely showing his appreciation for the fans and shaking a few hands. Job done.
FULL TIME: Liverpool 2-0 Brentford
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford, 90 + 4 minutes
A frustrated Bryan Mbeumo fouls Alexis Mac Allister and then kicks the ball away. A soft way to get yourself booked in stoppage time.
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford, 90 + 3 minutes
Brentford are still battling. Frank Onyeka, Kevin Schade and Fabio Carvalho all try their luck from an inside left position, though can’t beat the gathered red shirts with both Conor Bradley and Harvey Elliott sticking to their task impressively.
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford, 90 + 1 minutes
Wataru Endo will play four of them, replacing Ryan Gravenberch.
Liverpool 2-0 Brentford, 90 minutes
Into five additional minutes.
