Mohamed Salah bends home Liverpool's second goal

Liverpool made it two Premier League wins from two as Arne Slot enjoyed an excellent 2-0 win in his Anfield housewarming.

A fine counter-attacking goal from Luis Diaz and typically cool finish from Mohamed Salah sunk Brentford as Slot’s side again produced a composed performance to build on last week’s success against Ipswich. The Dutch manager had stuck largely with a settled side and there were signs again of a team beginning to find their groove, the hosts building into the game and producing a string of second-half chances that, on another day, might have led to more goals.

The visitors’ hunt for a goal at Anfield continues despite plenty of bright periods in the encounter. But with Ivan Toney again left out as the striker negotiates a move to Saudi Arabia, Brentford lacked the cut and thrust required to regularly test Alisson. It left Slot able to soak up the atmosphere as the Kop serenaded the new Liverpool boss, content with another three points to keep pace with Brighton, Arsenal and Manchester City after the opening two weekends of the season.

