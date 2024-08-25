Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Anfield
For the first time since 1991, a new Liverpool manager wins his first two league games in charge, as they ultimately cruise to a 2-0 home victory over Brentford. While the Bees battled back after Diaz - playing his 100th game for the club - struck an early blow on the counter, they could not find a way through, and after the interval it was all one-way traffic. Only Flekken's saves kept the scoreline down, but he was finally beaten by a clinical Salah finish on 70 minutes. A final xG of 2.65 - compared with Brentford's modest 0.36 - represents the gulf between the two sides, and Liverpool will take maximum points into next week's showdown with Manchester United. While Slot's side visit Old Trafford to tackle old foes Manchester United in their final fixture before the international break, well-beaten Brentford are next in action against Colchester United in the EFL Cup. That's all from today's live coverage at Anfield, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!
FULL-TIME: LIVERPOOL 2-0 BRENTFORD
The clock is ticking down towards three more points for Slot's Liverpool, who will stay on level terms with the very early pace-setters in this season's Premier League.
Nunez has now been flagged offside 51 times in the Premier League since moving to England, which is the most of any player since the start of the 2022-23 season.
Yellow Card Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo
Gakpo sends in a dangerous cross, but it is headed clear by Pinnock. Brentford are defending deep on the edge of their own box - it's just damage limitation now.
Once again, Konate does well to snuff out a counter-attack. The French defender shuts down Mbeumo in the box and prevents the Brentford striker from getting in a shot at goal.
Substitution Ryan Jiro Gravenberch Wataru Endō
Albeit offside, Nunez misses with a glancing header from 10 yards out, which sails across the box and wide of the target. Brentford still can't get out of their half.
OFF THE CROSSBAR! Substitute Gakpo cuts inside from the left flank and lets fly with a searing shot from 20 yards out; however, it hits ball-magnet Collins, then clips the crossbar! Then, Konate heads over from the resulting corner.
