Liveupdated1724607246

Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Anfield

Luke Baker
Sunday 25 August 2024 09:30
Anfield, home of Liverpool Football Club
Anfield, home of Liverpool Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Brentford today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

1724607161

Liverpool vs Brentford

For the first time since 1991, a new Liverpool manager wins his first two league games in charge, as they ultimately cruise to a 2-0 home victory over Brentford. While the Bees battled back after Diaz - playing his 100th game for the club - struck an early blow on the counter, they could not find a way through, and after the interval it was all one-way traffic. Only Flekken's saves kept the scoreline down, but he was finally beaten by a clinical Salah finish on 70 minutes. A final xG of 2.65 - compared with Brentford's modest 0.36 - represents the gulf between the two sides, and Liverpool will take maximum points into next week's showdown with Manchester United. While Slot's side visit Old Trafford to tackle old foes Manchester United in their final fixture before the international break, well-beaten Brentford are next in action against Colchester United in the EFL Cup. That's all from today's live coverage at Anfield, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!

25 August 2024 18:32
1724606754

Liverpool vs Brentford

FULL-TIME: LIVERPOOL 2-0 BRENTFORD

25 August 2024 18:25
1724606659

Liverpool vs Brentford

The clock is ticking down towards three more points for Slot's Liverpool, who will stay on level terms with the very early pace-setters in this season's Premier League.

25 August 2024 18:24
1724606599

Liverpool vs Brentford

Nunez has now been flagged offside 51 times in the Premier League since moving to England, which is the most of any player since the start of the 2022-23 season.

25 August 2024 18:23
1724606577

Liverpool vs Brentford

Yellow Card Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo

25 August 2024 18:22
1724606498

Liverpool vs Brentford

Gakpo sends in a dangerous cross, but it is headed clear by Pinnock. Brentford are defending deep on the edge of their own box - it's just damage limitation now.

25 August 2024 18:21
1724606410

Liverpool vs Brentford

Once again, Konate does well to snuff out a counter-attack. The French defender shuts down Mbeumo in the box and prevents the Brentford striker from getting in a shot at goal.

25 August 2024 18:20
1724606390

Liverpool vs Brentford

Substitution Ryan Jiro Gravenberch Wataru Endō

25 August 2024 18:19
1724606322

Liverpool vs Brentford

Albeit offside, Nunez misses with a glancing header from 10 yards out, which sails across the box and wide of the target. Brentford still can't get out of their half.

25 August 2024 18:18
1724606182

Liverpool vs Brentford

OFF THE CROSSBAR! Substitute Gakpo cuts inside from the left flank and lets fly with a searing shot from 20 yards out; however, it hits ball-magnet Collins, then clips the crossbar! Then, Konate heads over from the resulting corner.

25 August 2024 18:16

