Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE: Champions League result and reaction after Mac Allister and Salah on target
Arne Slot’s side look to build on their impressive 3-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro in their European opener
Liverpool secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Bologna at Anfield, to continue their flawless start to the 2024/25 Champions League season.
Alexis Mac Allister struck after just 11 minutes, with Mohamed Salah adding another in the second half to put the game beyond Bologna.
The Reds began their European campaign in an impressive manner, easily beating AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro in what will be one of their most difficult fixtures of the competition’s new league phase.
However, with teams including Real Madrid and German champions Bayer Leverkusen to come, Arne Slot has already secured a crucial three points in his first European night at Anfield.
Bologna have lost both a manager and some key players since qualifying for the competition last season, and they currently languishing in 13th place in Serie A with just seven points, having drawn their opening Champions League match 0-0 with Shakhtar Donetsk.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates below, as well as the reaction to the evening’s other Champions League matches:
Alisson reflects on Liverpool’s win
Alisson said to TNT Sports, on his birthday: “That’s what I asked for from the boys when I had my speech. A fantastic game and a really tough opponent. They are aggressive, a strong team.
“We did good to manage their game and to score enough to win the game and defend well to keep the clean sheet.”
On Mo Salah: “He’s a player that helps us a lot, sometimes it looks like he’s not in the game but suddenly a perfect touch, he puts the ball in the top corner. That’s his quality, his strength as well.
“We are lucky to have him but we always have to highlight the hard work the team had and a lot to improve but good enough to win the game.”
Mac Allister speaks after the match
Mac Allister said to TNT Sports: “I’m really happy personally but for the team. He [Alisson] made some good saves. Sometimes I think we need to defend better, at least Ali showed how good he is. I’m happy for him and for the team.”
On his goal: “Yeah to be fair it is quite hard [to miss] you could. A goal is a goal, in this team when we make a run Mo [Salah] can see everything. Really happy for him, I think it was a good night for everyone.
On still transitioning to life under Arne Slot: “It is clear we are in transition, we are happy with the ideas, we are trying to get there. There is room for improvement, that’s why we work very hard every day.”
Full time: Liverpool 2-0 Bologna
Full time: Illing-Junior has a good chance with a volley at the edge of the box but cannot direct it goalwards, and that will be the final moment of action.
Ultimately Liverpool were the better side and deserved the three points, although Bologna had a goal disallowed for offside and their intensity did cause problems.
Job done for Liverpool, and their flawless start to the Champions League continues.
Liverpool 2-0 Bologna
90 minutes: There are three minutes of added time and Bologna have a free-kick just outside the Liverpool box.
Orsolini takes it and it deflects from the wall behind for a corner.
Liverpool 2-0 Bologna
87 minutes: The Bologna manager is just letting frustrations get the better of him as he punches the dugout chair while his side fail to beat the first man from a free kick.
Liverpool 2-0 Bologna
82 minutes: The intensity has just gone slightly after Liverpool’s second goal, but Bologna are keeping their high press and they have shown in this match that they can be dangerous.
Liverpool 2-0 Bologna
79 minutes: Bologna make two changes after their defence was stretched again, giving Liverpool another chance before the flag went up.
GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Bologna
75 minutes: GOAL! What an incredible strike from Mohamed Salah!
He curls the ball into the corner to double Liverpool’s advantage.
Liverpool 1-0 Bologna
73 minutes: Szoboszlai attempts an unorthodox scorpion kick to try and play Salah in and it almost works, but the ball was just slightly too far ahead of the Egyptian winger.
Liverpool 1-0 Bologna
69 minutes: Gakpo and Tsimikas seemingly getting ready to come on as Arne Slot prepares to make another round of substitutions.
