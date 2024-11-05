Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Reds look to continue their winning run in the European top-flight
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Liverpool host the Bundesliga champions in tonight’s Champions League clash as Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen make the trip to Anfield for this league phase match-up.
Arne Slot’s side have made a perfect start to their European campaign winning all three of their matches so far with victories over AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig. Two of those wins came away from home and Slot will hope the atmosphere inside Anfield will carry his players to a fourth victory in a row against the German side.
Leverkusen have been unable to continue their impressive form from last season but are still a threatening side. They are unbeaten in the Champions League with two wins and a draw and sit fourth in the Bundesliga after nine games. Their last defeat came at the end of August and they are unbeaten in 11 matches since meaning Liverpool will have to work hard to claim all three points tonight.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
Liverpool vs Leverkusen
Xabi Alonso heads to his former club in midweek as Bayer Leverkusen travel to Merseyside to face Liverpool in the Champions League.
Last season the German Bundesliga side swept almost all before them as they sealed a domestic double, falling short only in the Europa League final. They’ve not been quite as relentless this term so far, winning four of their nine games and sitting fourth in the table, but they have taken seven points from three games in Europe and will present formidable opposition for the Reds.
Under Arne Slot, though, it has been a near-perfect first campaign for the Anfield club. A turnaround win over Brighton at the weekend put the Reds top of the Premier League with eight wins from ten - and they have a 100 per cent record in Europe too after beating AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig already.
Triumph over Leverkusen now and their Champions League-winning former midfield playmaker Alonso, and Slot’s side will be all but through already to the knockout stages in the new year.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Liverpool play host to Bayer Leverkusen.
Xabi Alonso makes his return to Anfield after rumours linked him to the managerial position following Jurgen Klopp’s departure but the Spaniard decided to remain at with Leverkusen having led them to a Bundesliga title.
The German side come up against Arne Slot’s Reds tonight. Liverpool have not lost in the Champions League this term and sit second behind Aston Villa in the table.
Tonight’s contest should be a good one and we’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments