Liverpool v Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Reds face tough test at Anfield
Liverpool enter the weekend top of the table and will maintain their lead should they defeat Villa this evening
Liverpool host Aston Villa in a late Saturday kick off as Arne Slot’s side attempt to enter the international break sitting top of the Premier League.
The Reds come into the match on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and a victory over Villa will cap off a fine week that has also seen Slot’s team secure a comeback victory over Brighton last weekend. Liverpool have won eight of theur 10 league games and have a two-point advantage over reigning champions Manchester City though any slip up could cause them to fall down the table.
Dropping points against Villa is a realistic possibility. Unai Emery’s men have made a strong start to the season and currently sit sixth in the table though they are in a poor run of form. A shock 4-1 defeat to Tottenham last weekend was followed by a 1-0 loss to Club Brugge after Tyrone Mings’ calamitous error during the week.
Taking points off Liverpool at Anfield would turn about Villa’s form and send them into the break with a bit of momentum. Can they do so?
Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Having won just one of their six Premier League home games against Aston Villa between 2009 and 2014 (two draws, three defeats), Liverpool have now won five of their last six at Anfield against the Villans (one draw).
Will they add to that tally tonight?
‘Villa will be tough’ says Van Dijk
The Liverpool captain explained what he is expecting from today’s game and claims playing against Unai Emery’s side will be ‘tough’.
In his programme notes column he wrote: “It is hard not to be impressed by what Villa have achieved under Unai Emery in the last couple of seasons. They are one of the strongest teams in the Premier League and have enjoyed a really good start to their Champions League campaign too. Their collective organisation, combined with their individual quality, makes them a really tough opponent for anybody.
“We need to be at our best to beat them, then. We knew that this block of fixtures was going to be really difficult – and we have another equally tough set coming up – so if we could head into the final international break of the year with another three points in the bag, we would be extremely satisfied.”
Slot issues Jota injury update
Diogo Jota sustained an issue during the 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield last month and has subsequently missed Liverpool’s last five games.
He will be absent when the Reds host Aston Villa on Saturday night but manager Arne Slot provided an update saying Jota could be available again in a matter of weeks.
“We expect him back after the international break… the first weeks after the international break we expect him back.”
On the nature of Jota’s injury, Slot added: “I always say in Holland there is privacy about this and I don’t know how it is over here. Like I just said, he will be back one or two weeks after the international break.”
Van Dijk wants to head into break with a win
Virgil van Dijk wants Liverpool to head into the international break having won all three of their testing fixtures over the last week. The Reds have triumphed in clashes with Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen ahead of tonight’s match against Villa.
Writing in the programme notes ahead of today’s game, Van Dijk said: “After two big Anfield wins in a row, we would love to make it a perfect hat-trick this weekend.
“Our Premier League victory over Brighton last weekend was important, with the team showing its character and quality to come back after a difficult first half. And to follow that up with a big performance against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday night felt equally significant.
“When you play as we did against the current champions of Germany, a team that has been among the best in Europe over the last 12 months or so, you can only take confidence.
“Against both Brighton and Leverkusen the atmosphere at Anfield was excellent, and played its part in our victories. I am looking forward to another loud one this evening when Aston Villa visit.”
Liverpool vs Aston Villa prediction
Aston Villa have faltered in recent weeks while Liverpool have carried on flying, so expect a home win despite it potentially being a close-fought contest.
Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa.
Predicted line-ups
With the international break looming Liverpool will want to go out on a high and keep hold of their place at the top of the table so expect Arne Slot to name a strong team.
Here’s how we see the two teams lining-up to face each other today:
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins
Aston Villa early team news
Matty Cash (calf) and Ross Barkley are still sidelined for Aston Villa, while Tyrone Mings will likely drop to the bench following his midweek horror show that was criticised by his manager.
Liverpool’s early team news
Arne Slot has confirmed that Diogo Jota (rib) won’t be back for Liverpool until after the international break, while Alisson (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa are also sidelined.
Ibrahima Konate has made a very swift return from a wrist injury sustained last weekend, as he started against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, and Slot also faces a choice between Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson at left-back, with the Greek seeming to have usurped the Scot as first choice in recent weeks.
Where can I watch it?
