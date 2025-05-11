Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Gunners give guard of honour to Premier League champions at Anfield
Can Liverpool celebrate their title triumph with victory over their closest challengers?
Liverpool’s champions tour continues as Arne Slot’s side prepare to receive a guard of honour from closest title challengers Arsenal ahead of their clash at Anfield.
The Reds were crowned Premier League victors two weeks ago after thrashing Tottenham 5-1, with the result condemning the Gunners to a third successive failed title charge. Mikel Arteta’s side will now need to pick themselves up from Wednesday night’s heartbreak in the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, with the new objective to secure second place and avoid total ignominy after a season that promised much but delivered little.
Liverpool, too, will want a response at Anfield after losing to Chelsea last weekend in their first game as the newly-crowned champions. While there is little to gain for Slot and his squad with such a dominant title success, a petering out would not be desired. Once thought a possible title decider, the stakes may be lower today but a captivating affair could yet await.
Liverpool vs Arsenal
For much of the season, this looked a potential title decider, or a last chance for Arsenal to halt Liverpool.
Instead, Arsenal face a battle to hold on to second place. A win today would at least guarantee Champions League football next season for the team Mikel Arteta has called the best in this season's Champions League. But Arsenal are without the injured Declan Rice.
Liverpool, after resting plenty of players last week against Chelsea, are almost at full strength, though Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold begin on the bench.
Arsenal's unbeaten run at rivals
Arsenal’s last Premier League defeat to a traditional “big six” rival - ie, Liverpool, Man City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham - was at the Etihad in April 2023.
Arsenal have drawn their last three visits to Anfield in the Premier League and last lost against Liverpool away from home in November 2021 (4-0).
After Trent Alexander-Arnold exit, Arne Slot may have to undo one of Jurgen Klopp’s greatest moves
It really does feel a big day for Conor Bradley - but could a tactical rethink be required to compensate for the loss of the creativity that Trent Alexander-Arnold provides? Richard Jolly analyses the possibilities.
After Alexander-Arnold exit, Slot may have to undo one of Klopp’s greatest moves
Arsenal have company
Suddenly, Arsenal might just be looking over their shoulders rather than up ahead of them at Liverpool. Newcastle’s crucial win over Chelsea earlier has moved Eddie Howe’s side to within a point of the presumed runners-up - and they travel to the Emirates Stadium next week...
The race for the Champions League: Who has the best run-in?
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are 'very close' to achieving true success
It’s no doubt been a difficult week for Mikel Arteta, the positive direction of his project still obvious but another season without a major trophy coming and going. He insisted on Friday that the breakthrough will come for Arsenal.
"I have so much to achieve and that is what drives me every day,” Arteta said. “The people and the staff and the players drive me every single day.
"If there is somebody that has raised the standard and the expectation the highest, it has been me. Because I have been demanding and expecting much more, and after that much more, and after that much more.
"For me it is the only way to do it, for everybody to have really high standards and demands.
"We are very, very close to achieving it. I understand the disappointment and the criticism. It is all part of it.
"At the end there is one winner and the rest of them aren't going to win, so they need to reinvent themselves and do better and that is part of the cycle."
Declan Rice injured as Ben White returns
There are two changes for Arsenal from the defeat at Paris Saint-Germain. Declan Rice misses out through injury so Mikel Merino drops into midfield and Leandro Trossard starts. The other changes sees Ben White replace Jurren Timber at right back.
Conor Bradley and Curtis Jones start for Liverpool
Arne Slot confirmed that Conor Bradley would be starting on Friday and the right back takes the place of Trent Alexander-Arnold after recovering from injury. Liverpool revert to a stronger team as they return to Anfield. Curtis Jones starts ahead of Alexis Mac Allister in midfield but Luis Diaz, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson are all back.
Liverpool vs Arsenal confirmed team news and line-ups
Confirmed line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Merino, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard
Team news on the way...
Right, we know Conor Bradley is set to start for Liverpool - but who will be joining him? We should know in the next five minutes or so...
Arne Slot will not compare ‘talented’ Conor Bradley to Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insists Conor Bradley should not be compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold as the 21-year-old is given a chance to stake his claim to become first-choice right-back.
Alexander-Arnold’s pending departure at the end of the season, having chosen not to extend his contract, leaves the club with only one recognised specialist in the position.
Slot has already intimated buying in a replacement will not be easy for the Premier League champions because of the transfer fee involved but he also does not want to put too much pressure on the youngster.
He has, however, decided to start him against Arsenal as the Northern Ireland international was not fully fit last weekend.
