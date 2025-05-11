Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Gunners give guard of honour to Premier League champions at Anfield

Can Liverpool celebrate their title triumph with victory over their closest challengers?

Richard Jolly
at Anfield
,Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 11 May 2025 11:13 EDT
Comments
Arne Slot is "disappointed" that Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to leave Liverpool

Liverpool’s champions tour continues as Arne Slot’s side prepare to receive a guard of honour from closest title challengers Arsenal ahead of their clash at Anfield.

The Reds were crowned Premier League victors two weeks ago after thrashing Tottenham 5-1, with the result condemning the Gunners to a third successive failed title charge. Mikel Arteta’s side will now need to pick themselves up from Wednesday night’s heartbreak in the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, with the new objective to secure second place and avoid total ignominy after a season that promised much but delivered little.

Liverpool, too, will want a response at Anfield after losing to Chelsea last weekend in their first game as the newly-crowned champions. While there is little to gain for Slot and his squad with such a dominant title success, a petering out would not be desired. Once thought a possible title decider, the stakes may be lower today but a captivating affair could yet await.

Follow all of the latest from Anfield with our live blog below:

Liverpool vs Arsenal

For much of the season, this looked a potential title decider, or a last chance for Arsenal to halt Liverpool.

Instead, Arsenal face a battle to hold on to second place. A win today would at least guarantee Champions League football next season for the team Mikel Arteta has called the best in this season's Champions League. But Arsenal are without the injured Declan Rice.

Liverpool, after resting plenty of players last week against Chelsea, are almost at full strength, though Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold begin on the bench.

(REUTERS)
Richard Jolly, at Anfield11 May 2025 16:10

Arsenal's unbeaten run at rivals

Arsenal’s last Premier League defeat to a traditional “big six” rival - ie, Liverpool, Man City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham - was at the Etihad in April 2023.

Arsenal have drawn their last three visits to Anfield in the Premier League and last lost against Liverpool away from home in November 2021 (4-0).

Jamie Braidwood11 May 2025 15:55

After Trent Alexander-Arnold exit, Arne Slot may have to undo one of Jurgen Klopp’s greatest moves

It really does feel a big day for Conor Bradley - but could a tactical rethink be required to compensate for the loss of the creativity that Trent Alexander-Arnold provides? Richard Jolly analyses the possibilities.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold exit, Arne Slot may have to undo one of Jurgen Klopp's greatest moves

Liverpool have tended to buy well but have not needed to worry about the right-back spot for almost a decade
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 15:50

Arsenal have company

Suddenly, Arsenal might just be looking over their shoulders rather than up ahead of them at Liverpool. Newcastle’s crucial win over Chelsea earlier has moved Eddie Howe’s side to within a point of the presumed runners-up - and they travel to the Emirates Stadium next week...

The race for the Champions League: Who has the best run-in?

Five teams are fighting for three places as they enter the final four matches of the Premier League season
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 15:40

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are 'very close' to achieving true success

It’s no doubt been a difficult week for Mikel Arteta, the positive direction of his project still obvious but another season without a major trophy coming and going. He insisted on Friday that the breakthrough will come for Arsenal.

"I have so much to achieve and that is what drives me every day,” Arteta said. “The people and the staff and the players drive me every single day.

"If there is somebody that has raised the standard and the expectation the highest, it has been me. Because I have been demanding and expecting much more, and after that much more, and after that much more.

"For me it is the only way to do it, for everybody to have really high standards and demands.

"We are very, very close to achieving it. I understand the disappointment and the criticism. It is all part of it.

"At the end there is one winner and the rest of them aren't going to win, so they need to reinvent themselves and do better and that is part of the cycle."

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are close to success
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are close to success (REUTERS)
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 15:30

Declan Rice injured as Ben White returns

There are two changes for Arsenal from the defeat at Paris Saint-Germain. Declan Rice misses out through injury so Mikel Merino drops into midfield and Leandro Trossard starts. The other changes sees Ben White replace Jurren Timber at right back.

Jamie Braidwood11 May 2025 15:23

Conor Bradley and Curtis Jones start for Liverpool

Arne Slot confirmed that Conor Bradley would be starting on Friday and the right back takes the place of Trent Alexander-Arnold after recovering from injury. Liverpool revert to a stronger team as they return to Anfield. Curtis Jones starts ahead of Alexis Mac Allister in midfield but Luis Diaz, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson are all back.

Jamie Braidwood11 May 2025 15:20

Liverpool vs Arsenal confirmed team news and line-ups

Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Merino, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Jamie Braidwood11 May 2025 15:17

Team news on the way...

Right, we know Conor Bradley is set to start for Liverpool - but who will be joining him? We should know in the next five minutes or so...

Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 15:12

Arne Slot will not compare ‘talented’ Conor Bradley to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insists Conor Bradley should not be compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold as the 21-year-old is given a chance to stake his claim to become first-choice right-back.

Alexander-Arnold’s pending departure at the end of the season, having chosen not to extend his contract, leaves the club with only one recognised specialist in the position.

Slot has already intimated buying in a replacement will not be easy for the Premier League champions because of the transfer fee involved but he also does not want to put too much pressure on the youngster.

He has, however, decided to start him against Arsenal as the Northern Ireland international was not fully fit last weekend.

Arne Slot will not compare 'talented' Conor Bradley to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Bradley will be Liverpool’s only specialist right-back once Alexander-Arnold leaves at the end of the season.
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 15:00

