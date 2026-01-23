Arne Slot makes surprise admission over Liverpool struggles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot has admitted he and Liverpool were always aware this could have been a year of transition – despite the fact that the defending champions spent a record £450m on new signings.

Liverpool are 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, even though they broke their transfer record twice and made Alexander Isak the most expensive buy in the history of British football at £125m.

But Slot said that, internally, Liverpool do not see it as a surprise that they have taken time to adapt and explained their huge outlay by saying the same footballers would have cost less if they were older.

Slot believes Liverpool’s signings will be better in the second half of this season, and better again next year.

But he got his hopes of retaining the title up when they made a 100 percent start to the campaign – only to then lose nine of their next 12 matches in all competitions.

However, Liverpool always factored in that it might be a year of transition. “Could have been, yes,” Slot said. “Everyone at the club was aware of this. If you make changes, transition can be a part of that. But after the first six games, we had a different idea. But looking where we are now, I don’t think anyone sees it as a surprise that we needed a bit of time to adjust.”

open image in gallery Arne Slot maintains his side are in a transition year ( AP )

Slot’s plans have been further disrupted by injuries to new signings Giovanni Leoni and Isak – and he said the £125m forward has only been in peak condition for 10 minutes of his Liverpool career.

He added: “Giovanni Leoni was injured straight away. We had 10 minutes of the Alex we thought we were getting at Tottenham. That was the first time we had seen him – then he was out. If you take that all into account, if I have to use one word for this season then it is ‘adaptation’.

“Every single time, it feels like something happens. ‘S**t, I haven’t got a full-back!’ or ‘who am I going to play there?’ or “we don’t have a winger” – it is a constant adaptation to things we have had during the season. This club makes signings that are mostly young and you know the best is still to come. They are young but they are also very good. If you sign the same player aged 27, then he is cheaper.”

open image in gallery The win over Marseille ended a run of four games without a win against top-flight opposition ( Getty )

Slot said defeats have made him savour victories more, adding: “Maybe you enjoy winning a little bit more when you have been losing. We have felt the pain and hurt of losing, so we are enjoying it.”

Slot likes developing players, adding: “I do enjoy it – but I do enjoy winning! Winning is the one you enjoy most. The second thing is making players better. The third thing and the nice part of the job is being creative and getting a game plan with the players you have available and making it as difficult as you can for the opposition. The thing you enjoy most as a manager – and the players and everyone around the club – is winning.”