Why is Alexis Mac Allister not in Liverpool squad vs Crystal Palace?
Arne Slot has omitted the Argentine midfielder from the squad with the Reds finally set to lift the Premier League trophy after the game at Anfield
Alexis Mac Allister has been left out of Liverpool s’s squad to play the final game of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace.
The Argentine midfielder has not even made the bench for Arne Slot’s side, with Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones starting in midfield at Anfield.
Mac Allister missed the Reds’ trip to Brighton, with the Seagulls storming back to claim all three points, and his absence here is planned after recently struggling with injury.
And the 26-year-old was also limited to substitute appearances in the recent games against Chelsea and Arsenal.
And Slot has opted to be careful over his condition, allowing a rest to ensure he is fully fit for the start of the 2025/26 season.
Slot said: "Alexis will not play for us this season anymore. He needs rest at this moment in time to recover completely and to be ready for the start of next season, but it will be no problem for him to be back next season.
"I think he played throughout the last part of the season with the Argentinian mentality he has. Never gives up, no matter what he feels, but it is not smart to play a player that has, not a big injury but something to take a risk with."
Liverpool XI vs Crystal Palace: Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah
