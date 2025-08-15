Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Anfield

Luke Baker
Friday 15 August 2025 14:30 EDT
Anfield, home ground of Liverpool
Anfield, home ground of Liverpool (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face AFC Bournemouth today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.

The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.

Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Andoni Iraola’s side finished ninth in the Premier League last season, matching their best-ever position in the competition. Their success has come at a cost, however, with their defensive line raided by other clubs in lucrative transfer deals. Illia Zabarnyi has since joined Paris Saint-Germain, Dean Huijsen has moved to Real Madrid, loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga has headed to Arsenal, and – of course – Kerkez will be playing in Liverpool colours at Anfield. Bafode Diakite and Adrien Truffert have come the other way to fill gaps in defence, while Djordje Petrovic will become Iraola’s number-one goalkeeper. Can those new signings adapt quickly at the test of the league champions?

Arne Slot guided Liverpool convincingly to the title in his first term on the red side of Merseyside last season. His title-winning squad has since been boosted by the arrivals of Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, as well as Jeremie Frimpong. Milos Kerkez also signed from visitors Bournemouth, who have seen a fair few exits this transfer window.

Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of the Premier League opener between defending champions Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

