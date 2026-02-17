Five big names return to Lionesses squad as Poppy Pattinson earns first call-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A quintet of Euro 2025 winners have returned to the England squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers, while London City Lionesses defender Poppy Pattinson has earned a first senior call-up.

The Lionesses will take on Ukraine and Iceland as they kickstart their qualification campaign for the 2027 tournament in Brazil, having been drawn in a group that also includes reigning world champions Spain.

Captain Leah Williamson, goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, defenders Jess Carter and Alex Greenwood and forward Lauren James – all key parts of the side that beat Spain in the Euros final last summer – are back in the mix after being absent from the experimental squad named by Sarina Wiegman for friendlies with China and Ghana late last year.

Wiegman is still without some familiar names however, as Niamh Charles, Missy Bo Kearns, Ella Toone and Beth Mead are all unavailable due to injury.

Former Brighton defender Pattinson joined ambitious London City over the summer and the 25-year-old defender has earne da first senior call after previously playing age-group football for England, all the way up to under-23s.

Uncapped 20-year-old Freya Godfrey also retains her place in the squad, while Aston Villa goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck earns a recall, with Manchester City's Khiara Keating dropping out.

open image in gallery (l-r) Leah Williamson, Hannah Hampton and Alex Greenwood are all back in the latest England squad ( Getty )

open image in gallery London City Lionesses defender Poppy Pattinson has earned a first senior call-up ( Action Images via Reuters )

Wiegman said: “It’s a new year with new objectives, as we start our qualification journey with these two very important fixtures against Ukraine and Iceland.

“We want to start our campaign off in the best possible way and will need to be at a top level as we face two different challenges. This is new opposition for this England team, so that’s exciting too. I am looking forward to being back with the squad and getting back to work.

“As always we’re grateful to the fans for their support. A big crowd in Nottingham in a historic stadium will be really special, but we can’t look too far ahead and our full focus first will be on our opening fixture.”

England travel to Antalya to take on Ukraine on 3 March before welcoming Iceland to the City Ground, home of Nottingham Forest, on 7 March, where they will play a fixture for the first time in 32 years.

open image in gallery The Lionesses will have a rematch with Spain later this year, who they beat in the Euro 2025 final ( PA Wire )

The Lionesses will then face the trickiest test of their qualification campaign on 14 April, taking on world champions Spain at Wembley, with only the group winners qualifying straight for Brazil 2027 and the remaining teams entering the play-offs.

England squad for matches against Ukraine and Iceland

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride), Ellie Roebuck (Aston Villa)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham), Grace Fisk (Liverpool), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Taylor Hinds (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Poppy Pattinson (London City Lionesses), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Grace Clinton (Manchester City), Lucia Kendall (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Freya Godfrey (London City Lionesses), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Jess Park (Manchester United), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)