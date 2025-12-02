England end glorious 2025 with victory over Ghana in Southampton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England rounded off a memorable year by beating a stubborn Ghana side 2-0 at St Mary’s in the final match of their homecoming series.

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions made it three wins from four on their celebratory tour around the country that has helped mark their triumph at Euro 2025 in the summer, as Aston Villa’s Lucia Kendall scored her first international goal in the first half.

A stoppage-time penalty by Alessia Russo gave England a belated second after they had lay siege to the visitors’ goal.

open image in gallery Alessia Russo scores from the spot (Steven Paston/PA)

The friendly meeting in Southampton lacked any of the drama that followed the Lionesses through their triumphant campaign in Switzerland.

Indeed there was very little competitive edge to excite the 20,000 fans that had turned out in the south-coast rain.

It did at least offer Wiegman the chance to give minutes to her second-string players, some of whom are likely to have a significant role to play in the upcoming World Cup cycle that begins next year ahead of the 2027 tournament in Brazil.

England went ahead after six minutes through a player that spent 10 years on the books at Southampton.

Chloe Kelly crossed from the left and, on the occasion of her third cap, Kendall pounced on a woeful touch from defender Benedicte Simon eight yards out to knock England in front.

The first half took place almost entirely in the Ghana half. Aggie Beever-Jones drew a save from the foot of goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan, then Missy Bo Kearns went close with a cross that outfoxed the Ghana defence and almost slipped in at the far post.

Kelly was forced off after 30 minutes with what appeared to be an injury to her leg, a worrying sign for Arsenal with two key Champions League fixtures to come before Christmas.

The closest England came to doubling the lead before the break was when Beth Mead found Kearns who fired straight at Konlan, the keeper parrying it behind well, then from the corner the ball was bounced down and on to the crossbar off the head of Kendall.

The second half began in much the same vein. Lucy Bronze headed a Taylor Hinds cross against the woodwork with the goalkeeper beaten, then less than a minute later Beever-Jones struck virtually the same mark on the bar.

open image in gallery Chloe Kelly was forced off with an injury (Steven Paston/PA)

Laura Blindkilde Brown picked out Beever-Jones with a neat cut-back, the Chelsea forward’s first-time shot deflected wide as another chance went begging for the hosts.

A lovely free-kick move saw substitute Russo bring a good save out of Konlan as Ghana continued to resist the England onslaught.

A handball in the second minute of stoppage gave Russo the chance to double the lead from the penalty spot which she took with aplomb, side-footing into the corner.

Victory by two goals was no reflection of England’s dominance, but they had already left their mark on an unforgettable year.

