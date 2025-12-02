Chloe Kelly suffers injury on Lionesses duty in fresh blow to Arsenal
Kelly received an increasingly rare start in England’s friendly against Ghana but her night ended before the half-hour mark
Arsenal have been dealt a potential injury blow after Chloe Kelly limped off in the first half of England’s final friendly of the year against Ghana.
Kelly, whose off-the-bench heroics helped the Lionesses to a second consecutive Euros title in the summer, sparked concern at St Mary’s as she went down clutching her right leg.
It appeared that she may have tweaked a muscle and was fondling her hamstring as England physios took to the pitch.
With Kelly receiving treatment, it soon became clear that she wouldn’t be able to continue, with Sarina Wiegman unwilling to risk exacerbating the injury in a friendly clash.
She managed to hobble off the pitch without aid as Gunners teammate Beth Mead came on to replace her before the half-hour mark, receiving a warm ovation as she entered the fray.
It acts as a gut-wrenching blow for Kelly, who despite being one of England’s most beloved and recognised players has struggled to start many games as of late and would have relished the opportunity to feature from the outset in Southampton.
Arsenal will also lament the injury and will be sweating over the timescale of the 27-year-old’s recovery, with Renee Slegers’ side trying to build a head of steam in the WSL after a mixed start to the campaign.
Kelly has played just 174 minutes across eight WSL appearances this term and this latest setback will do no good in her regaining favour at Arsenal.
