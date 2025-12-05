Lionel Messi casts doubt over Argentina future just hours before World Cup draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lionel Messi has expressed significant doubt regarding his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite a clear desire to help Argentina defend their 2022 title.

The 38-year-old Inter Miami forward, speaking in an interview with ESPN, acknowledged the immense physical demands of the tournament while outlining his hopes.

"I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there," Messi stated, reiterating his long-held position that his involvement would hinge on his body's condition.

He offered a poignant reflection on the competition's unique allure, adding: "At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country, especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."

Currently preparing to lead Inter Miami against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final on Saturday, Messi also highlighted the burgeoning talent within the Argentine squad.

Lionel Messi has refused to confirm his participation at the World Cup ( AP )

He noted that manager Lionel Scaloni would face challenging selection decisions ahead of the global showpiece.

"New players keep appearing; aside from the ones already there, new faces keep coming in," the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner observed. "When a group is like this, it's easier for newcomers to fit in."

Messi has an illustrious World Cup history, having played in five tournaments for Argentina and holding national records for caps (196) and goals (115).

Earlier this summer, he committed his club future to Inter Miami with a new three-year contract, extending his tenure in Major League Soccer into his 40s.

This commitment ensures Miami retains their superstar for their new stadium next season.

Earning approximately $20m annually from Inter Miami, Messi remains crucial to the team’s success, having won the league’s MVP award and Golden Boot last season with 29 goals, and is expected to secure the MVP award again this year.