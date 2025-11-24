Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lionel Messi’s inspirational performance sends Inter Miami into play-off final

Reuters
Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to victory on Sunday night
Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to victory on Sunday night (Getty Images)
  • Inter Miami secured their place in the Eastern Conference final with a dominant 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati.
  • Lionel Messi was instrumental in the win, contributing one goal and three assists.
  • Tadeo Allende netted a second-half brace, while 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti also scored and provided two assists.
  • This triumph marks Inter Miami's deepest run in MLS Cup Playoff history.
  • Inter Miami will now face New York City FC in the East final, following their 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in