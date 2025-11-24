Lionel Messi’s inspirational performance sends Inter Miami into play-off final
- Inter Miami secured their place in the Eastern Conference final with a dominant 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati.
- Lionel Messi was instrumental in the win, contributing one goal and three assists.
- Tadeo Allende netted a second-half brace, while 19-year-old Mateo Silvetti also scored and provided two assists.
- This triumph marks Inter Miami's deepest run in MLS Cup Playoff history.
- Inter Miami will now face New York City FC in the East final, following their 1-0 win over Philadelphia Union.