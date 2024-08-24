Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724525766

Lille vs Angers SCO LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 11:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien (REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Lille face Angers SCO in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724525696

Lille vs Angers SCO

Match ends, Lille 2, Angers 0.

24 August 2024 19:54
1724525678

Lille vs Angers SCO

Second Half ends, Lille 2, Angers 0.

24 August 2024 19:54
1724525565

Lille vs Angers SCO

Goal! Lille 2, Angers 0. Mohamed Bayo (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rémy Cabella following a fast break.

24 August 2024 19:52
1724525540

Lille vs Angers SCO

Foul by Rémy Cabella (Lille).

24 August 2024 19:52
1724525479

Lille vs Angers SCO

Rémy Cabella (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 August 2024 19:51
1724525426

Lille vs Angers SCO

Attempt missed. Farid El Melali (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box.

24 August 2024 19:50
1724525353

Lille vs Angers SCO

Foul by Emmanuel Biumla (Angers).

24 August 2024 19:49
1724525308

Lille vs Angers SCO

Foul by Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille).

24 August 2024 19:48
1724525232

Lille vs Angers SCO

Substitution, Lille. Ayyoub Bouaddi replaces Osame Sahraoui.

24 August 2024 19:47
1724525214

Lille vs Angers SCO

Substitution, Lille. Mohamed Bayo replaces Jonathan David.

24 August 2024 19:46

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in