Lille vs Angers SCO LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Follow live coverage as Lille face Angers SCO in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Lille 2, Angers 0.
Second Half ends, Lille 2, Angers 0.
Goal! Lille 2, Angers 0. Mohamed Bayo (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rémy Cabella following a fast break.
Foul by Rémy Cabella (Lille).
Rémy Cabella (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Farid El Melali (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Emmanuel Biumla (Angers).
Foul by Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille).
Substitution, Lille. Ayyoub Bouaddi replaces Osame Sahraoui.
Substitution, Lille. Mohamed Bayo replaces Jonathan David.
