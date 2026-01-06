Liam Rosenior confirms Chelsea move to replace Enzo Maresca as manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Rosenior has confirmed he is poised to take over at Chelsea as head coach and leave his position at Strasbourg.

Speaking at his latest press conference with the Ligue 1 club, the 37-year-old confirmed: "I was given permission to speak to one of the biggest sporting clubs in the world.

The former Hull and Derby boss added: "It looks like I am going to be the next manager of that football club [Chelsea]."

He added that Chelsea was “an opportunity I cannot turn down.”

Rosenior underlines that he has "not signed yet,” but he has now "verbally agreed" to a contract to take over at Stamford Bridge.

"I haven't signed yet, I have agreed verbally with Chelsea,” he added. “It's really important, this is different to anything anyone has ever done - nobody has made a statement before they have signed a contract. Everything is agreed, and it will probably go through in the next few hours. I'm here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on.”

Maresca surprisingly left the Club World Cup champions on New Year’s Day, with Chelsea 15 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Italian, who is now a candidate to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United after his sacking, revealed his dissatisfaction with his situation publicly, with a cryptic comment about his “worst 48 hours” at the club after the 2-0 win over Everton on 13 December.

And now Chelsea have looked within the BlueCo structure after Rosenior’s impressive run with the French club, guiding them to seventh in Ligue 1 and top spot in the Conference League after an unbeaten run.

open image in gallery Former Hull manager Liam Rosenior has built an impressive coaching reputation in France ( PA Archive )

"The last 18 months have been a joy and the best of my professional career,” Rosenior added. “I have met some incredible people and created some incredible memories and made history.

"None of that happens without the investment of our ownership and hard work of our president. I have had interest from many clubs, including Champions League clubs, which I have always been open with to [our president] Marc [Keller] and our ownership. I will love this club for the rest of my life but I cannot turn down Chelsea.

"I am so excited about the future. I have worked my whole life to be a coach and manage a world-class football club. That does bring sadness for what I am leaving behind. This is emotional as it is my last day and time I wake up as a Strasbourg manager. This is football."

open image in gallery Liam Rosenior worked under Wayne Rooney at Derby ( PA Archive )

Assistants Kalifa Cisse and Justin Walker will follow Rosenior to Chelsea, while Ben Warner, head of analysis, is also set to link up with the new coaching team at Cobham.

Rosenior also rejected criticism for jumping mid-season, underlining the size of Chelsea and how almost any other coach would be obligated to do the same.

"Outside of PSG in France, if Chelsea want a coach, that coach will probably take the Chelsea job,” Rosenior said.

"I find it incredible to think that anyone would think I would just take the Strasbourg coach and put him in at Chelsea. It shows how far Strasbourg has come. It is a respectful thing."

“I would not have accepted the Chelsea job if I was not ready. There are clubs you just cannot turn down. I hope the Strasbourg fans can see that and be proud of that."

Rosenior is likely to be in the stands on Wednesday night for Chelsea’s away trip to Fulham in the Premier League, with Calum McFarlane ready to take charge as interim boss once more, following an impressive draw at Man City on Sunday.

Rosenior’s first game in charge, in the dugout at least, will then be at Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night.

A debut home match in charge against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday and a home league match with Brentford next weekend.