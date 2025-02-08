Leyton Orient vs Man City LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups from fourth-round clash
City hope to bounce back after defeat to Arsenal when they travel to League One side Leyton Orient
Leyton Orient are set for a blockbuster FA Cup fourth round tie when they welcome the Premier League champions Manchester City to Brisbane Road.
The League One side have already made it through three rounds of the cup following victories over National League clubs Boreham Wood and Oldham Athletic,as well as earning a 6-5 penalty shootout win versus the Championship’s Derby County in their last outing in this competition.
Orient are having a fine season -they sit sixth in League One - but come into the match having lost to Stockport last time out. The O’s will be hoping to cause an upset against Pep Guardiola’s side who have their own reasons for needing to win.
City suffered a 5-1 humiliation to Arsenal last weekend and hope to get back to winning ways against a lower league opponent this afternoon. A boost in morale would set them in good stead for the next part of the season as they hope to secure Champions League football in the Premier League and lift silverware in the cup competitions.
Follow all the FA Cup action with our live blog below:
Odds and prediction
Odds
Leyton Orient to win – 17/1
Draw – 13/2
Man City to win – 1/12
Prediction
Manchester City will make a lot of changes in personnel but they will have more than enough quality to defeat the League One side. City’s last FA Cup match ended in an 8-0 win over Salford. They will probably score a lot of goals again but not quite to the same tally.
Leyton Orient 0-5 Man City.
What is the team news?
For Man City, Ederson and Oscar Bobb will be assessed before the game and could feature. Pep Guardiola is expected to make changes with the likes of Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in contention to start. Rodri, Jeremy Doku, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias all set to remain sidelined.
What is the team news?
Leyton Orient may be without right-back Sean Clare and centre-back Omar Beckles due to injury though both will be assessed before the game. Jordan Graham, Dan Agyei, Jack Simpson and Ollie O'Neill are also in the treatment room. Brandon Cooper will likely start alongside Dan Happe at the heart of defence, although deadline day signing Rarmani Edmonds-Green is another centre-back option at Richie Wellens's disposal.
When is Leyton Orient vs Man City?
The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 12.15pm GMT on Saturday 8 February at Brisbane Road.
What TV channel is it on?
This fixture will be shown free-to-air on BBC One in the UK, with subscribers also able to stream online via BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins at 12pm.
Good morning
Leyton Orient are set for a blockbuster FA Cup fourth round tie when they welcome the Premier League champions Manchester City to Brisbane Road on Saturday.
The O’s have had a fine competition so far beating National League sides Boreham Wood, in a penalty shootout during the first round, and Oldham Athletic, in the second, before another penalty shootout victory took them past Championship side Derby County. Now they face their biggest test against Pep Guardiola’s side and will need some of the FA Cup magic to help them go through.
Man City will not be kind to the lower league club. They are hurting after a 5-1 humiliation by Arsenal last weekend and will need a strong showing to boost morale. The FA Cup is a competition Guardiola’s side can certainly win and their struggles in the Premier League may mean a more determined focus is given to winning silverware in the cup competitions instead.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments