Guardiola denies City's big spending in fear of transfer embargo

Leyton Orient are set for a blockbuster FA Cup fourth round tie when they welcome the Premier League champions Manchester City to Brisbane Road.

The League One side have already made it through three rounds of the cup following victories over National League clubs Boreham Wood and Oldham Athletic,as well as earning a 6-5 penalty shootout win versus the Championship’s Derby County in their last outing in this competition.

Orient are having a fine season -they sit sixth in League One - but come into the match having lost to Stockport last time out. The O’s will be hoping to cause an upset against Pep Guardiola’s side who have their own reasons for needing to win.

City suffered a 5-1 humiliation to Arsenal last weekend and hope to get back to winning ways against a lower league opponent this afternoon. A boost in morale would set them in good stead for the next part of the season as they hope to secure Champions League football in the Premier League and lift silverware in the cup competitions.

Follow all the FA Cup action with our live blog below: