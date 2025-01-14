Leyton Orient vs Derby County LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Leyton Orient face Derby County in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Match ends, Leyton Orient 1(6), Derby County 1(5).
Penalty Shootout ends, Leyton Orient 1(6), Derby County 1(5).
Goal! Leyton Orient 1(6), Derby County 1(5). Zech Obiero (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved. Callum Elder (Derby County) left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal! Leyton Orient 1(5), Derby County 1(5). Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Leyton Orient 1(4), Derby County 1(5). Tom Barkhuizen (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal! Leyton Orient 1(4), Derby County 1(4). Brandon Cooper (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal! Leyton Orient 1(3), Derby County 1(4). Kayden Jackson (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Leyton Orient 1(3), Derby County 1(3). Jordan Brown (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal! Leyton Orient 1(2), Derby County 1(3). Marcus Harness (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
