Is Lesotho vs South Africa on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lesotho and South Africa collide in a World Cup 2026 qualifier that brings together one of just three enclave sovereign states and the nation in which it is contained.

Lesotho is surrounded entirely by South Africa, though will not host this fixture with the smaller nation’s group games generally held across the border with a lack of suitable venues in the mountainous country.

Bloemfontein will therefore be the venue for this CAF qualifying Group C meeting, with South Africa hoping to repeat a 2-0 success from the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign to solidify top spot and move closer to a place at next year’s tournament.

Hugo Broos’s side appear to have received a bit of luck, though, with Fifa seemingly not having sanctioned them for fielding a suspended player in that 2-0 win despite admitting they had made a mistake, with Broos this week suggesting that their had been no official complaint from Lesotho.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Lesotho vs South Africa?

Lesotho vs South Africa is due to kick off at 5pm BST on Friday 5 September at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via the Fifa+ streaming service. South Africa begin this round of fixtures five points clear at the top of the group after five games.

Team news

Lesotho could call upon former South Africa U23 player Thabo Makhele, who switched international allegiance to the nation last year and has since won 11 caps. Five of their squad are based in South Africa.

Ime Okon and Patrick Maswanganyi have been forced to withdraw from the Bafana Bafana squad due to injury. Midfielder Sipho Mbule and defender Thabo Moloisane have been called up as cover.

Predicted line-ups

Lesotho XI: Moerane; Malane, Mkwanazi, Makhele, Matlabe; Toloane, Fotoane; Mokhachane, Bereng, Makhetha; Makateng.

South Africa XI: Williams; Mobbie, Mbokazi, Ngezana, Modiba; Le Roux, Mokoena; Appollis, Mofokeng, Nkota; Rayners.

Odds

Lesotho win 9/1

Draw 10/3

South Africa win 1/5

Odds via Betfair. The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.