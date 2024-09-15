Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Follow live coverage as Lens face Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais
Match ends, Lens 0, Lyon 0.
Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais
Second Half ends, Lens 0, Lyon 0.
Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais
Attempt saved. Hamzat Ojediran (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martín Satriano.
Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais
Delay in match (Lens).
Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais
Delay in match (Lens).
Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais
Foul by Rémy Labeau-Lascary (Lens).
Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais
Substitution, Lyon. Tanner Tessmann replaces Nemanja Matic because of an injury.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments