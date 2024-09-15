Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated1726432804

Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Luke Baker
Sunday 15 September 2024 12:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Lens face Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726432685

Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais

Match ends, Lens 0, Lyon 0.

15 September 2024 21:38
1726432669

Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais

Second Half ends, Lens 0, Lyon 0.

15 September 2024 21:37
1726432648

Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais

Attempt saved. Hamzat Ojediran (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martín Satriano.

15 September 2024 21:37
1726432622

Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15 September 2024 21:37
1726432593

Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

15 September 2024 21:36
1726432590

Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais

Delay in match (Lens).

15 September 2024 21:36
1726432584

Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais

Delay in match (Lens).

15 September 2024 21:36
1726432369

Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

15 September 2024 21:32
1726432327

Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais

Foul by Rémy Labeau-Lascary (Lens).

15 September 2024 21:32
1726432236

Lens vs Olympique Lyonnais

Substitution, Lyon. Tanner Tessmann replaces Nemanja Matic because of an injury.

15 September 2024 21:30

