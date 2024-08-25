Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724597766

Lens vs Brest LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Luke Baker
Sunday 25 August 2024 07:00
Follow live coverage as Lens face Brest in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724597630

Lens vs Brest

Match ends, Lens 2, Brest 0.

25 August 2024 15:53
1724597609

Lens vs Brest

Second Half ends, Lens 2, Brest 0.

25 August 2024 15:53
1724597452

Lens vs Brest

Foul by Abdukodir Khusanov (Lens).

25 August 2024 15:50
1724597442

Lens vs Brest

Attempt blocked. Martín Satriano (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Facundo Medina.

25 August 2024 15:50
1724597379

Lens vs Brest

Foul by Luck Zogbé (Brest).

25 August 2024 15:49
1724597303

Lens vs Brest

Attempt missed. Mahdi Camara (Brest) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kenny Lala with a cross.

25 August 2024 15:48
1724597280

Lens vs Brest

Substitution, Lens. Przemyslaw Frankowski replaces Andy Diouf.

25 August 2024 15:48
1724597253

Lens vs Brest

Substitution, Brest. Luck Zogbé replaces Jordan Amavi.

25 August 2024 15:47
1724597246

Lens vs Brest

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 August 2024 15:47
1724597160

Lens vs Brest

Deiver Machado (Lens) is shown the red card.

25 August 2024 15:46

