Lens vs Brest LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Follow live coverage as Lens face Brest in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Lens vs Brest
Match ends, Lens 2, Brest 0.
Lens vs Brest
Second Half ends, Lens 2, Brest 0.
Lens vs Brest
Foul by Abdukodir Khusanov (Lens).
Lens vs Brest
Attempt blocked. Martín Satriano (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Facundo Medina.
Lens vs Brest
Foul by Luck Zogbé (Brest).
Lens vs Brest
Attempt missed. Mahdi Camara (Brest) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kenny Lala with a cross.
Lens vs Brest
Substitution, Lens. Przemyslaw Frankowski replaces Andy Diouf.
Lens vs Brest
Substitution, Brest. Luck Zogbé replaces Jordan Amavi.
Lens vs Brest
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Lens vs Brest
Deiver Machado (Lens) is shown the red card.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments