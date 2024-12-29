✕ Close Pep Guardiola ready to go shopping in January as Man City draw with Everton

Manchester City will be hoping to end a wretched recent run as they travel to take on Leicester in their final fixture of 2024.

Pep Guardiola’s glittering and much-garlanded squad have won just once in their last 13 games, with their hopes of a fifth consecutive Premier League title in tatters and a slide down the table hastening.

A draw against Everton on Boxing Day represented another significant setback with the club’s problems rather illustrated by a tame penalty miss from the out-of-form Erling Haaland, with Guardiola admitting that investment may be needed in January to stop the rot.

Will a trip to the East Midlands offer respite? Leicester have endured their own tricky festive period after a promising start under Ruud van Nistelrooy, a 3-0 thrashing by fellow relegation-battlers Wolves followed by a somewhat more predictable defeat against Liverpool to leave them in the bottom three.

Follow all of the latest from the King Power Stadium in our live blog below: