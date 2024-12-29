Leicester vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Pep Guardiola tries to stop dreadful run
Pep Guardiola’s side have won just once in their last 13 games as they take on their struggling hosts
Manchester City will be hoping to end a wretched recent run as they travel to take on Leicester in their final fixture of 2024.
Pep Guardiola’s glittering and much-garlanded squad have won just once in their last 13 games, with their hopes of a fifth consecutive Premier League title in tatters and a slide down the table hastening.
A draw against Everton on Boxing Day represented another significant setback with the club’s problems rather illustrated by a tame penalty miss from the out-of-form Erling Haaland, with Guardiola admitting that investment may be needed in January to stop the rot.
Will a trip to the East Midlands offer respite? Leicester have endured their own tricky festive period after a promising start under Ruud van Nistelrooy, a 3-0 thrashing by fellow relegation-battlers Wolves followed by a somewhat more predictable defeat against Liverpool to leave them in the bottom three.
Follow all of the latest from the King Power Stadium in our live blog below:
Early Leicester team news
Jamie Vardy missed Leicester’s defeat at Liverpool on Boxing Day but could return to the starting XI on Sunday. However, centre-back Wout Faes is still a doubt.
Leicester XI: Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; Buonanotte, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy
When is Leicester v Man City
Leicester vs Man City is due to kick off at 2:30pm GMT on Sunday 29 December at the King Power Stadium.
Everything you need to know about Leicester v Man City
Manchester City will be looking for their first win since early December when they travel to Leicester City this afternoon.
The Foxes took an early lead at league leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day but eventually succumbed to a 3-1 defeat which leaves them in the relegation zone.
Erling Haaland missed a second-half penalty on Boxing Day as City dropped more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton, extending their torrid run to one win in 13 matches. Pep Guardiola’s side are outside the top four heading into their final game in 2024.
