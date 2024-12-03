Leicester City vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face West Ham United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Leicester City vs West Ham United
Meanwhile, under pressure West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui makes five changes to the side that lost 5-2 at home to Arsenal on Saturday. Jean-Clair Todibo, Lucas Paqueta, Michael Antonio, Crysencio Summerville and Emerson are replaced by Konstantinos Mavropanos, Danny Ings, Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and Vladimir Coufal. Ghana international, Kudus is available again after serving an extended five-game ban following his red card against Tottenham. Niclas Fullkrug could finally make his return from injury with the former Borussia Dortmund striker named on the bench. The German striker has not featured since playing a combined 63 minutes across the Hammers’ first three league games of the season due to a prolonged Achilles tendon injury.
Ruud van Nistelrooy makes three changes from Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Brentford as the former Manchester United interim coach names his first Leicester City line-up. In defence, Wout Faes drops to the bench with Jannik Vestergaard stepping into the starting eleven, while Victor Kristiansen replaces Luke Thomas at left-back. In attack, Bilal El Khannouss comes in for Jordan Ayew. Caleb Okoli, who was involved in a hefty collision with goalkeeper Mads Hermansen against Brentford, starts on the bench for the Foxes.
WEST HAM SUBS: Wes Foderingham, Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Emerson, Kaelan Casey.
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Maximilian Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Mohammed Kudus, Carlos Soler, Jarrod Bowen; Danny Ings.
LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Danny Ward, Wout Faes, Caleb Okoli, Luke Thomas, Oliver Skipp, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Jordan Ayew, Patson Daka.
LEICESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Mads Hermansen; Victor Kristiansen, Conor Coady, Jannik Vestergaard, James Justin; Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare; Bilal El Khannouss, Facundo Buonanotte, Kasey McAteer; Jamie Vardy.
Meanwhile, inconsistent West Ham come into this game looking for a strong reaction following a bruising 5-2 defeat at home to title challengers Arsenal last time out. Prior to that, the Hammers had defeated Newcastle United at St James’ Park for only their second away league win of 2024/25. Under pressure Julen Lopetegui has struggled to make an impact since replacing David Moyes in the summer, with the Irons currently 14th in the table, eight points outside of the European places. Another defeat against Leicester City today could prove costly for the Spaniard, with reports stating the Hammers hierarchy are eyeing up former Porto boss Sergio Conceicao as a replacement for the former Real Madrid and Sevilla manager.
The Ruud van Nistelrooy era at Leicester City begins for the first time today as his Foxes side host fellow bottom-half strugglers West Ham in the Premier League. The former Manchester United interim coach was appointed as Steve Cooper’s successor last week but watched on from the stands as his new side were thrashed 4-1 away to Brentford at the weekend. The 2015-16 top-flight champions only have a one point buffer over relegation threatened Crystal Palace, Wolves and Ipswich Town at the bottom of the table having lost three Premier League games in a row. However, Van Nistelrooy will be hoping the new manager bounce may benefit his team in front of an expectant home crowd.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League encounter between Leicester City and West Ham at the King Power Stadium.
