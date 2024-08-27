Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724793844

Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:46
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Tranmere Rovers in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791174

Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers

Match ends, Leicester City 4, Tranmere Rovers 0.

27 August 2024 21:39
1724791165

Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers

Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Tranmere Rovers 0.

27 August 2024 21:39
1724791129

Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers

Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.

27 August 2024 21:38
1724791116

Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers

Attempt blocked. Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamza Choudhury.

27 August 2024 21:38
1724791088

Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.

27 August 2024 21:38
1724791030

Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers

Foul by Chris Popov (Leicester City).

27 August 2024 21:37
1724790827

Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers

Goal! Leicester City 4, Tranmere Rovers 0. Harry Winks (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hamza Choudhury following a corner.

27 August 2024 21:33
1724790804

Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Connor Wood.

27 August 2024 21:33
1724790754

Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.

27 August 2024 21:32
1724790522

Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers

Attempt missed. Kristian Dennis (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a headed pass.

27 August 2024 21:28

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in