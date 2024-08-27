Leicester City vs Tranmere Rovers LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Tranmere Rovers in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Leicester City 4, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Attempt missed. Harry Winks (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.
Attempt blocked. Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamza Choudhury.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.
Foul by Chris Popov (Leicester City).
Goal! Leicester City 4, Tranmere Rovers 0. Harry Winks (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hamza Choudhury following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Connor Wood.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.
Attempt missed. Kristian Dennis (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a headed pass.
