Liveupdated

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from King Power Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 07:00 EST
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers

Match ends, Leicester City 6, Queens Park Rangers 2.

11 January 2025 15:54

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers

Second Half ends, Leicester City 6, Queens Park Rangers 2.

11 January 2025 15:52

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers

Goal! Leicester City 6, Queens Park Rangers 2. Wout Faes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

11 January 2025 15:50

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers

Oliver Skipp (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

11 January 2025 15:49

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

11 January 2025 15:48

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Jack Colback (Queens Park Rangers).

11 January 2025 15:47

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers

Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

11 January 2025 15:47

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Oliver Skipp (Leicester City).

11 January 2025 15:44

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City).

11 January 2025 15:44

Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Colback.

11 January 2025 15:42

