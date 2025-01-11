Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers
Match ends, Leicester City 6, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers
Second Half ends, Leicester City 6, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers
Goal! Leicester City 6, Queens Park Rangers 2. Wout Faes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers
Oliver Skipp (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers
Foul by Jack Colback (Queens Park Rangers).
Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers
Foul by Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City).
Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers
Attempt blocked. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Colback.
