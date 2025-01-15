Leicester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from King Power Stadium
Clyne also joins the action, and he is replacing Mitchell in defence. Palace’s defence has been great in this game, and Mitchell in particular has had a solid performance.
Leicester have a corner as we near the end of the 90 minutes. It was a good ball by Ayew, but Lacroix got up well to clear the danger.
Nketiah has an effort towards the Leicester net, and it shows that he is desperate for a goal. He shot on the swivel and the shot lacked any sort of conviction.
That goal was an insurance one for Palace, and they now look as though they will head back to London with all three points, barring a major collapse.
Substitution Jean-Philippe Mateta Edward Keddar Nketiah
Substitution James Michael Justin Jordan Pierre Ayew
Substitution Eberechi Oluchi Eze Justin Devenny
Palace look as though they are readying Devenny to come onto the pitch, aswell as Nketiah. Glasner is preparing to roll the dice in the final 15.
Palace need to be really careful when they try to counter. They are committing too many men forward at once, and with the state of their passing, the attacks are breaking down which leaves them vulnerable.
