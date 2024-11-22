Leicester vs Chelsea prediction betting tips

Both Leicester and Chelsea should be more than content with their starts to the Premier League season.

Eleven games in, newly-promoted Leicester sit three points above the relegation zone on 10 points.

While that’s only included two wins, they are proving difficult to beat, with four draws on the board already. Grabbing a point here and there can make all the difference come the end of the season.

Leicester’s next task is a particularly difficult one as former manager Enzo Maresca returns to the King Power Stadium for the first time. The Italian steered the Foxes back into the Premier League in his solitary season in the Midlands, and was then lured away by Chelsea in the summer.

After an inconsistent start, Chelsea are looking to kick on from third place after a surprising turn of form. The recent 1-1 draw with Arsenal is evidence that the Blues are capable of having a memorable season, galvanised by Maresca taking control of a squad that is bloated with talent.

Leicester vs Chelsea betting tips: Palmer warms up again

Cole Palmer is well-rested after pulling out of England’s wins over Greece and the Republic of Ireland. His break came at a decent time; he was recently on the end of a painful challenge from Lisandro Martinez against Manchester United and looked a little out of sorts in the following game Arsenal. He should head to the King Power Stadium with a spring in his step.

Palmer already has seven assists across the Premier League and Champions League this season. Maresca likes the former Manchester City man to work his way into the box from out wide, often dropping to grab the ball before looking up and spraying a pass.

He is constantly involved in Chelsea’s goal-scoring opportunities and should find an erratic Leicester defence fun to play against. Football betting sites have narrow prices on Palmer making a contribution, such is his consistency in the final third.

But, a little extra spice can be added by picking him to assist in each half, something he last did at the backend of August when Chelsea annihilated Wolves 6-2 on their last visit to the Midlands.

Leicester vs Chelsea prediction: Back the goals to go in

One much-improved aspect of Chelsea’s play this season is their ability to punish teams. We’ve seen them notch six against Wolves, four against Brighton and three against West Ham in the Premier League.

While Palmer’s brilliance often grabs the headlines, Maresca’s balance in midfield and the improvement of Nicolas Jackson are vital to the team putting up greater numbers.

They also concede more than Maresca would like when the concentration levels drop. Chelsea’s potency in attack is hiding the fact they have let in as many goals as a poor Manchester United side, a factor Leicester will look to exploit in front of their own fans.

The Foxes have goals and creativity in decent supply with Jamie Vardy leading the attack plus Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu in support. However, Fatawu’s season-ending injury is a huge blow to the club. It will place more pressure on others to step up.

Arguably Leicester’s best player of the season so far is Facundo Buonanotte, whose pesky play behind Vardy continues to cause issues for the opposition. He’s got impressive confidence for someone so inexperienced and his loan from Brighton already looks to be one of the deals of the season. That said, the youngster has accumulated five yellow cards and will miss this game.

While betting sites have Chelsea placed as firm favourites, both teams play in a gut-busting manner that could produce plenty of goals, with Leicester’s fringe players now provided an opportunity to impress.

