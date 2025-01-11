Leeds United vs Harrogate Town LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Harrogate Town in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Harrogate Town 0.
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Substitution, Leeds United. Ilia Gruev replaces Wilfried Gnonto.
Attempt missed. Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Ao Tanaka (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
