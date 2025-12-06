Salah still has ‘very good future’ at Liverpool despite being dropped - Arne Slot

Liverpool travel to Leeds for today’s late Premier League kick off hoping to reignite their winning form after a terrible run has seen them lose nine of their last 14 games.

Arne Slot’s men have struggled of late and a 2-0 victory over West Ham proved a false dawn as they drew 1-1 with Sunderland last time out in a rather lacklustre performance.

The manager benched the underperforming Mo Salah for both of those fixtures but the 33-year-old will be eager to get back on the pitch and turnaround his own poor form.

Leeds meanwhile are hovering just outside the relegation zone and sit two points ahead of 18th placed West Ham coming into the weekend. But, Daniel Farke’s men enjoyed a huge boost in a stunning 3-1 win over high-fliers Chelsea on Wednesday and the manager will be hoping to replicate that form again today.

Follow all the action, build-up and team news with our live blog below: