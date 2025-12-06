Leeds v Liverpool live: Mohamed Salah in contention to start for struggling Premier League champions
Liverpool face another stern test at Elland Road as Leeds seek to escape relegation trouble
Liverpool travel to Leeds for today’s late Premier League kick off hoping to reignite their winning form after a terrible run has seen them lose nine of their last 14 games.
Arne Slot’s men have struggled of late and a 2-0 victory over West Ham proved a false dawn as they drew 1-1 with Sunderland last time out in a rather lacklustre performance.
The manager benched the underperforming Mo Salah for both of those fixtures but the 33-year-old will be eager to get back on the pitch and turnaround his own poor form.
Leeds meanwhile are hovering just outside the relegation zone and sit two points ahead of 18th placed West Ham coming into the weekend. But, Daniel Farke’s men enjoyed a huge boost in a stunning 3-1 win over high-fliers Chelsea on Wednesday and the manager will be hoping to replicate that form again today.
Follow all the action, build-up and team news with our live blog below:
Leeds team news
Leeds have no further injury concerns after the win over Chelsea, with only Daniel James and Sean Longstaff missing. James Justin was a substitute on Wednesday and could push for a starting spot after returning from injury.
Good afternoon
Leeds face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday in a clash which could be surprisingly close given the respective fortunes of both teams at the start of the season.
While Leeds are hovering just outside the relegation zone, two points clear of 18th-placed West Ham, Daniel Farke’s men enjoyed a huge boost in a stunning 3-1 win over high-fliers Chelsea on Wednesday.
Elland Road proved a fortress against the Blues as Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed a noteworthy win. Farke will be hoping for more of the same against a Liverpool side who only just avoided a 10th defeat in 14 games by scraping a point against Sunderland last time out.
Arne Slot remains under huge pressure despite that 1-1 draw and Liverpool will be hoping they can reproduce the result from their last visit to a relegation-threatened side, West Ham.
