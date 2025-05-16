Leeds issue statement after Ethan Ampadu’s son pictured in Galatasaray shirt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds have issued a statement distancing captain Ethan Ampadu from an online image of his son wearing a Galatasaray kit.

The club said the Wales defender was "sensitive to" the potential impact of the picture, which was posted by his former partner Saara Sa, on the families of supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were murdered in Istanbul in 2000 on the eve of a UEFA Cup game against the Turkish side.

The statement said: "Leeds are aware of an image circulating online of Ethan Ampadu's son.

"Ethan separated from his partner several months ago and has no responsibility for the image in question. Ethan is aware of and sensitive to the tragic loss within the Loftus and Speight families.

"The club asks for Ethan's privacy to be respected in what is a difficult time for him personally. Our captain has been a leader on and off the pitch this season, demonstrating his commitment to the club, its history, and the broader Leeds community. Ethan has the full support of everybody at Leeds.

"The club will be making no further comment."

Sa later provided a response of her own, claiming Ampadu was in full knowledge of the photo and his son’s connection to Galatasaray.

She said: “My condolences are with the families of the two people who passed away in Istanbul. I am Turkish and our son is part Turkish. Galatasaray is my family's supporting home team and has been for years.

Ethan Ampadu captained Leeds to Championship glory this season ( PA Wire )

“We are the parents of our child and Ethan was aware of the photo. I would appreciate if Leeds United football club would not portray a false narrative by making a statement stating lies.”

Following the murders of Loftus and Speight, Leeds and their fans have maintained a staunchly hostile approach to anything related to Galatasaray.

Players rarely cross that divide, with former Elland Road favourite and ex-Liverpool star Robbie Kewell sullying his reputation in Leeds when he joined the Turkish giants in 2008

Additional reporting from PA.