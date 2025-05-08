Luke Humphries delights home crowd with Premier League win in Leeds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Home favourite Luke Humphries continued the feel-good factor in Leeds by winning night 14 of the Premier League.

The city has been celebrating the football club’s promotion from the Championship this week and the buoyant fans got to watch their adopted arrowsmith book his place in the play-offs later this month.

Their celebrations at the First Direct Arena were made even sweeter because Humphries beat Luke Littler 6-5, with the teenager roundly booed throughout the night owing to his Manchester United allegiance.

Humphries, who is from Berkshire but supports Leeds United, made it back-to-back wins in Yorkshire following his success in 2024 and ensured he will join Littler at London’s O2 Arena for the decisive night of action in three weeks.

Littler had earlier goaded the hostile fans, mocking them with pretend crying during his quarter-final win over Nathan Aspinall before beating Gerwyn Price in the semi-final.

But Humphries got the better of him in a gripping final, clinching a final-leg decider where Littler missed a shot at bullseye to win the match.

The 27-year-old hit five 180s and averaged 100.96 to end his 10-week wait for a nightly win.

“I really wanted to win. I’m really, really pleased to win in Leeds. It’s been a great couple of weeks for Leeds,” he said.

“It is extra special to win in Leeds. I feel at home here, I know it isn’t my hometown but it does feel extra special.

“I won here last year and it gave me extra confidence for the finals night and hopefully it does again and I can get that elusive Premier League crown that I’ve always dreamt of.

“When you know you’re playing against Luke Littler you know you’re not going to get away with mid-game performances, you need to be at your best to beat him.”

Humphries kicked off the evening with a 6-4 win over Michael van Gerwen, who is still waiting for a first nightly victory of this year’s tournament.

The seven-time champion’s presence at the play-offs is far from secure, with Aspinall and Rob Cross still breathing down his neck.

Stephen Bunting helped his own chances with a run to the semi-final, where he was beaten by Humphries.

Bunting earlier beat Chris Dobey in the quarter-final while Price’s win over Cross guaranteed his place in the play-offs.