League Two Odds: Latest 2025/26 League Two Betting Odds

The 2025/26 League Two season begins on 2 August, with the fourth division remaining among the most open and interesting competitions in the EFL.

The fourth tier of English football can be a make-or-break division for English sides and it is often a league in which the gap between the teams is smallest in many metrics, making it a compelling experience for fans and bettors.

These gaps between teams within the league means that punters have the ability to find value on all markets, including promotion, relegation and more.

This page will detail League Two odds for the 2025/26 season, helping punters stay up to date with the latest markets throughout the campaign.

We use the latest live League Two betting odds from the best football betting sites to help readers find the best prices throughout the course of the 25/26 season, giving them the latest League Two odds at their disposal.

Punters will find top value on League Two football odds, with the any changes to markets made by betting sites immediately reflected by our odds comparison tool.

All League Two odds come from recommended online bookmakers, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

League Two Match Betting Odds

Bettors can find League Two betting odds for all 46 rounds of fixtures in this section, with the best odds for each fixture right here.

In 2025/26, the League Two season starts on 2 August, with the regular season ending on the weekend of 2 May.

League Two odds will update based on team news, suspensions, injuries, and other relevant factors.

League Two Winner Odds

Punters can find the latest League Two winner odds here.

The League Two title race has been a wide open affair in recent history, with a mix of established EFL sides and even newly promoted teams winning the league in recent seasons.

Of course, strong EFL sides have won the competition in recent years, including Doncaster Rovers, who claimed their fourth League Two title in the 24/25 season.

But some teams promoted from the National League have risen to take the title too, such as Forest Green Rovers, Leyton Orient and Stockport County in 23/24.

League Two title odds will be updated regularly throughout the course of the season, reflecting results, transfers, injuries and other events.

League Two Winners

Season Winner 2024/25 Doncaster Rovers 2023/24 Stockport County 2022/23 Leyton Orient 2021/22 Forest Green Rovers 2020/21 Cheltenham Town

League Two Promotion Odds

Bettors can find the latest League Two promotion odds above. Four teams are promoted from League Two to League One each season. Three go up automatically and one via the play-offs.

League Two promotion odds can be less valuable than Championship and League One odds due to the fact that four clubs go up, so there is a greater chance of any team securing promotion relative to other leagues in the EFL.

But there can be value in the market, with some long-shots having gone on late-season runs to secure promotion.

And at the other end of the spectrum, other sides have failed to make the grade after enjoying dominant runs at the start of the year, such as Walsall last season. This market is one to keep an eye on throughout the campaign.

League Two Play-off Odds

In addition to the League Two odds for promotion, there are markets related specifically to the play-offs in the fourth division.

The teams finishing 4th to 7th compete in the end-of-season play-offs for the final promotion spot (unlike the Championship and League One where it’s the teams who finish between third and sixth).

Punters can bet on a team to make the play-offs by backing them for a top seven finish. Whether they finish in the automatic promotion places (1st & 2nd) or the play-off spots, the bet will be declared a winner.

The play-offs are one of the most intriguing parts of the season, with their unpredictability making it popular with both fans and bettors. In short, form teams don’t always win, and nor do those who performed better over the course of the season.

Recent sides to have won the play-offs include Crawley Town, Carlisle United and Port Vale, and there is an interesting trend that sides finishing fourth have only won the play-off final once in the last five years.

In 2024/25, AFC Wimbledon beat fourth-placed Walsall 1-0 in the final.

League Two Relegation Odds

Bettors can find the latest League Two relegation odds above.

The bottom two teams in the division are relegated from the EFL to the National League every season.

Newly promoted National League teams used to be favoured for the drop, although that trend has been bucked recently as sides have thrived upon promotion.

Teams that have struggled in the previous campaign and narrowly avoided the drop are often among the top contenders for relegation to the National League.

The fight to avoid the drop can involve numerous teams, with several clubs still in danger of going down entering the final few weeks of last season.

League Two Top Scorer Odds

The latest League Two top scorer odds will be updated in this section.

Bettors can find plenty of value on the League Two odds for the top goalscorer market, as top scorers don’t necessarily have to play for the best teams in the division and can rise up the rankings from nowhere.

In fact, the past five winners have come from teams who were not promoted to League One.

When placing a wager on this particular market, consider factors such as injury record, penalty duties, overall team performance and transfers.

