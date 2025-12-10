Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

La Liga president Javier Tebas has reignited his controversial ambition to stage a league match abroad, identifying Saudi Arabia as a potential host, despite previous attempts facing fierce opposition within Spain.

Speaking at the World Football Summit in Riyadh, Tebas affirmed: "(Bringing a LaLiga match overseas) is still our goal. We keep getting closer to our goal and we hope soon we will achieve it."

He noted an ongoing discussion within football's governing body, adding: "There is a debate in Fifa right now about making a rule to allow for domestic matches to be played abroad. And we will see how that evolves, but we are going to keep trying."

A prior proposal to host a fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in December collapsed following widespread domestic criticism, player protests, and legal challenges.

open image in gallery Javier Tebas still wants a Spanish match to be played overseas and has suggested Saudi Arabia as a potential host ( Getty Images )

Critics argued that playing league matches outside Spain would undermine the integrity of the traditional home-and-away format.

Real Madrid, a prominent opponent, lodged complaints with Spain's Sports Ministry, accusing La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) of bypassing clubs in the decision-making process.

Players from all teams staged silent protests by standing motionless at kickoffs, though these actions were not included in official broadcasts.

Tebas defended the initiative, stating: "One match out of 380 matches is nothing, and it would really help us grow our audiovisual product."

He reiterated his global vision: "And not just in the United States, we’d also love to bring it to Saudi Arabia. It is still our objective, and each time we’ve got closer to achieving it."

While Uefa had reluctantly approved the earlier Miami plan, Fifa, which holds ultimate authority, never granted final approval, and its stance on allowing domestic league matches outside their national territories remains undecided.

Despite past setbacks, Tebas expressed confidence, concluding: "The next time, we trust we will achieve it."