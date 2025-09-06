Kylian Mbappe matches Thierry Henry’s international goals and eyes all-time France record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylian Mbappe described equalling Thierry Henry’s tally of goals for France at just 26 years old as “crazy” after the Real Madrid forward struck a brilliant solo goal to secure a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine.

Mbappe fired home in the 82nd minute doubled France’s lead and brought him level with the Arsenal legend on 51 international goals. He is now six behind Olivier Giroud’s all-time French record of 57.

"Big up to Titi [Henry], but now I want to surpass him," said Mbappe. "It's an honour to equal a player like Henry, everyone knows what he means to us French people, even more so to strikers. He's someone who paved the way, and I have a lot of respect and admiration for him."

Henry was part of the France squad that won the 1998 World Cup on home soil at just 20, while Mbappe was 19 when Les Bleus lifted the trophy in Russia in 2018.

France entered the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as defending champions and successfully made it all the way to the final. Mbappe’s brilliant hat-trick helped send the match to a penalty shootout, but ultimately France were beaten by Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

With Olivier Giroud having retired from international football last year after France’s European Championship semi-final loss to Spain, Mbappe is firmly on course to break his country’s all-time scoring record.

open image in gallery Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Ukraine and France at Tarczynski Arena. ( Getty )

Mbappe added: "The record is getting closer, but it's not something I think about," Mbappe added. "I don't know if it's because I think I can beat it, or because I think there are more important things.

"Reaching this milestone so early is crazy, but I like it. I want to keep going and, above all, win games and titles."

The win over Ukraine began with a 10th minute opener from Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise. Paris St-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele came on at half-time but had to leave the field injured in the 81st minute, with Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike making his debut as his replacement.