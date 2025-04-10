Kylian Mbappe seizes nearly £50m in unpaid wages from PSG, say his lawyers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylian Mbappe's legal team say they have seized close to £50m in unpaid wages from Paris Saint-Germain as the legal dispute between the World Cup winner and his former club rages on.

The France international, who left PSG for Real Madrid last summer, claims the Parisians owe him €55m (£47.4m) in wages, with his lawyers now asking the Paris court to start proceedings.

Thomas Clay, one of Mbappe’s legal experts, said the striker had been authorised by the courts to make a precautionary seizure of the money from PSG's bank accounts and that he proceeded with the move on Thursday.

A legal hearing is scheduled for May 26 as Delphine Verheyden, Mbappe’s head counsel, vowed to “go on the attack”.

"This story has been going on for just over a year now,” Verheyden said. “One year was the deadline for trying to resolve this dispute as peacefully as possible.

“As the months went by, Kylian Mbappe still hasn't been paid the missing €55m. A decision has been taken, this time to go on the attack."

Verheyden said they were also asking the French sports minister to intervene and legally challenge a decision by the appeals commission of the French Football Federation, which previously ruled that Mbappe’s appeal against PSG was not receivable.

She also intends to to ask UEFA to look into the matter, arguing that PSG are in breach of its salary obligations - something which could cost the club its licence to play in the Champions League.

Mbappe could yet face his former side in Europe’s premier competition, with Real Madrid on the same side of the Champions League draw as PSG.

And while PSG are in control of their quarter-final tie against Aston Villa after taking a 3-1 advantage from the home leg, Los Blancos will require a stunning turnaround if they are to progress to the last four after being condemned to a 3-0 first-leg thrashing by Arsenal on Tuesday.