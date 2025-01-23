Man City captain Kyle Walker heading to Italy for AC Milan loan move
The England right-back informed City of his wish to leave the club and seek opportunities abroad earlier this month
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is on the verge of joining AC Milan on loan and bringing to an end a glittering seven and a half-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.
The two clubs have reached agreement over a deal which will give the Italian side the option to buy the 34-year-old in the summer. Walker will now travel to Italy to complete the formalities of the move.
Walker has endured a difficult campaign at City and has not started a game since their derby loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on 15 December. He has been left out of their matchday squad altogether for their last four games.
Walker has helped City win 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, since joining the club in a £45m switch from Tottenham in 2017.
He previously came close to leaving when Bayern Munich showed interest in the summer of 2023 but he opted to stay and sign a new contract with City, which runs until 2026.
